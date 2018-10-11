Terribles datos detrás de la muerte del famoso "Mini Me"
El pasado mes de abril, se dio a conocer el lamentable fallecimiento del actor Verne Troyer, quien es mejor conocido como "Mini-Me", personaje de la aclamada película de comedia "Austin Powers".
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio
Al parecer una excesiva ingesta de alcohol, fue lo que ocasiono la muerte de Verne Troyer
El famoso actor, murió a la edad de 49 años. Al momento de su deceso, habían varias especulaciones acerca de los motivos de su muerte, una de ellas era el alcoholismo que el actor padecía. Sin embargo, no se ahondo más en ese tema y la causa de su muerte quedo ambigua y algo nublada.
No fue, sino casi seis meses después de su fallecimiento, que las autoridades correspondientes han dictaminado cuales fueron las causas determinantes de la muerte del finado actor, esclareciendo, que en efecto el alcoholismo fue fulminante para Troyer.
Han sido ciertos medios internacionales, los que se dieron a la tarea de informar que la autopsia determinó que Troyer, consumió aproximadamente tres veces el límite legal de alcohol antes de ser llevado al hospital de urgencia. Recordemos que para los 81 centímetros de altura que medía el actor, esta cantidad de alcohol, definitivamente fue fatal.
No olvidemos que esa no era la primera vez que Troyer ingresaba al hospital por problemas con el alcohol, pues en el año 2002 casi pierde la vida por este problema, y en varias oportunidades fue internado para ser rehabilitado. Él mismo reconoció que estaba bajo tratamiento y luchaba contra una depresión.
Tras la muerte del actor, la familia hizo algunas declaraciones al respecto...
"Verne era una persona muy cariñosa. Él quiso hacer sonreír a todos, ser feliz y sonreír. Ayudaba a cualquiera que lo necesitara. Su esperanza era lograr un cambio a través de la plataforma que él tenía y trabajó cada día para difundir ese mensaje”.
Definitivamente Verne Troyer siempre nos mantuvo entretenidos con sus simpáticos personajes.
