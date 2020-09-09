¿Taylor Swift confirmó que Justin Bieber engañó a Selena Gomez?

La pelea más grande y jugosa de junio ocurrió al final cuando Taylor Swift decidió hablar de los hombres que la intimidaban y Justin Bieber intervino con su opinión no solicitada. Además, demostró que carece de una comprensión básica de los problemas de las mujeres.

Primero socavando las afirmaciones de Swift de intimidación y luego eliminando los comentarios de Cara Delevingne que apoyan a Swift. La publicación de Justin Bieber “disculpándose” con Swift también mencionó que los dos cantantes se han distanciado en los últimos años.

Como era de esperarse esto llamó la atención de muchos Swifties, quienes señalaron exactamente por qué no estaban en contacto. El usuario de Tumblr messthatuwanted citó a Bieber: “engañaste a su mejor amiga y luego te pusiste del lado del hombre que hizo porno en venganza contra ella, ¿se suponía que te invitaría a tomar el té? Vete a la mierda".

Si bien todos hemos escuchado los rumores que giran en torno a la supuesta relación tóxica de Bieber y Gomez, ninguno de ellos lo ha confirmado oficialmente o incluso lo ha insinuado. Sin embargo, cuando Swift volvió a bloguear esta publicación, más o menos reconoció que de hecho es verdad.

Taylor Swift recibe el apoyo de sus fans

Los fanáticos de la cantante se han vuelto locos con esta supuesta revelación y podemos imaginar por qué. La cantante de 'You Need to Calm Down' había dejado muy claro que después de que su mejor amiga rompió con Bieber, ella ha estado en contra de que vuelvan a estar juntos, incluso causó una supuesta ruptura entre los dos amigos.

Desde que Swift publicó que Scott Brochetta y Scooter Braun la manipularon para que no comprara su propia música, Swifties ha entrado en acción. No solo están usando sus plataformas para evidenciar a Bieber, Braun y Brochetta, sino que también están defendiendo a todos los demás contra su ídolo, incluida Demi Lovato.

Demi intentó desacreditar una acusación que hizo Todrick Hall, el mejor amigo de Swift

Recordemos que Demi intentó desacreditar una acusación que hizo Todrick Hall, el mejor amigo de Swift, sobre que Braun era un homófobo. Los fanáticos de Swift se apresuraron a señalar que su experiencia como mujer bisexual con alguien es muy diferente a la experiencia de Hall, que es gay. Desde entonces ha eliminado su tweet.