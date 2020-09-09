¿Taylor Swift confirmó que Justin Bieber engañó a Selena Gomez?
Taylor Swift volvió a bloguear una publicación de Tumblr, donde más o menos reconoció que Justin Bieber engañó a Selena Gomez.
La pelea más grande y jugosa de junio ocurrió al final cuando Taylor Swift decidió hablar de los hombres que la intimidaban y Justin Bieber intervino con su opinión no solicitada. Además, demostró que carece de una comprensión básica de los problemas de las mujeres.
Primero socavando las afirmaciones de Swift de intimidación y luego eliminando los comentarios de Cara Delevingne que apoyan a Swift. La publicación de Justin Bieber “disculpándose” con Swift también mencionó que los dos cantantes se han distanciado en los últimos años.
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Como era de esperarse esto llamó la atención de muchos Swifties, quienes señalaron exactamente por qué no estaban en contacto. El usuario de Tumblr messthatuwanted citó a Bieber: “engañaste a su mejor amiga y luego te pusiste del lado del hombre que hizo porno en venganza contra ella, ¿se suponía que te invitaría a tomar el té? Vete a la mierda".
Si bien todos hemos escuchado los rumores que giran en torno a la supuesta relación tóxica de Bieber y Gomez, ninguno de ellos lo ha confirmado oficialmente o incluso lo ha insinuado. Sin embargo, cuando Swift volvió a bloguear esta publicación, más o menos reconoció que de hecho es verdad.
Taylor Swift recibe el apoyo de sus fans
Los fanáticos de la cantante se han vuelto locos con esta supuesta revelación y podemos imaginar por qué. La cantante de 'You Need to Calm Down' había dejado muy claro que después de que su mejor amiga rompió con Bieber, ella ha estado en contra de que vuelvan a estar juntos, incluso causó una supuesta ruptura entre los dos amigos.
Desde que Swift publicó que Scott Brochetta y Scooter Braun la manipularon para que no comprara su propia música, Swifties ha entrado en acción. No solo están usando sus plataformas para evidenciar a Bieber, Braun y Brochetta, sino que también están defendiendo a todos los demás contra su ídolo, incluida Demi Lovato.
Recordemos que Demi intentó desacreditar una acusación que hizo Todrick Hall, el mejor amigo de Swift, sobre que Braun era un homófobo. Los fanáticos de Swift se apresuraron a señalar que su experiencia como mujer bisexual con alguien es muy diferente a la experiencia de Hall, que es gay. Desde entonces ha eliminado su tweet.
