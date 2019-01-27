Secciones
¡Supuesto hermano de Kendall Jenner explota las redes sociales! (FOTOS)
Kirby es el instagramer que ha alcanzado más de un millón de seguidores por aparecer siempre en imágenes al lado de la famosa socialité.

por La Verdad

Kirby es el autoproclamado hermano gemelo dela estrella Kendall Jenner, que ha cobrado una fama en ascenso por presumir en Instagram fotos y videos en donde podemos apreciar todos los momentos que han vivido juntos;  mismos que acompaña con anécdotas que encantan a sus seguidores.

El pseudohermano de la también modelo  ha estado editando las fotos de Kendall Jenner para formar parte de ellas y  hace poco logró un millón de seguidores en Instagram que no pueden dejan de reír con todas las captions que escribe en cada una de las imágenes.

Lo más sorprendente de todo es que este gracioso personaje ha negado cualquier uso de herramientas de edición y asegura que él es parte de la familia Kardashian, así lo dejó claro en una entrevista con Bored Panda:

 "La gente me sigue preguntando sobre Photoshop, pero literalmente ni siquiera sé qué es. Le pedí a mi amigo, Ziti, que me lo explicara porque es el tipo más informático que conozco y fue tan abrumador que hizo que me doliera el estómago."

Kirby asegura que Kenny ayuda a financiar sus "locas ideas de negocio fallidas", además de que la modelo tiene una hermosa voz de canto, barítono, para aclarar; debido a que la admira por lo mucho que hace por la familia y ser una chica que recicla.

DESCUBRE AQUÍ  ALGUNAS DE ESAS IMÁGENES

