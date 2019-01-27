¡Supuesto hermano de Kendall Jenner explota las redes sociales! (FOTOS)
Kirby es el instagramer que ha alcanzado más de un millón de seguidores por aparecer siempre en imágenes al lado de la famosa socialité.
Kirby es el autoproclamado hermano gemelo dela estrella Kendall Jenner, que ha cobrado una fama en ascenso por presumir en Instagram fotos y videos en donde podemos apreciar todos los momentos que han vivido juntos; mismos que acompaña con anécdotas que encantan a sus seguidores.
Woody from Toy Story (my personal hero) always complains about a friggin snake being in his boot. Can’t even imagine how scary that would be. �� How does a snake even get into a person’s boot? It’s a snake, and snakes live outside. �� #SnakeFacts #Thinking #RuinedABedWithSand
El pseudohermano de la también modelo ha estado editando las fotos de Kendall Jenner para formar parte de ellas y hace poco logró un millón de seguidores en Instagram que no pueden dejan de reír con todas las captions que escribe en cada una de las imágenes.
Ever since Kendall introduced me to the #horselife in elementary school, I immediately changed my dream of becoming a disc jockey to becoming a horse jockey. S/O to @elleusa and my dope stylist @heatheralli for making my horse dreams come to life on this shoot. ULTRA SPECIAL S/O to the Palm Springs Search & Rescue team that found me after I wandered off and was lost AF in the desert for 16 gd hours lol smdh #GladToBeBack #DidntStarve #IHadSkittles #horses
Lo más sorprendente de todo es que este gracioso personaje ha negado cualquier uso de herramientas de edición y asegura que él es parte de la familia Kardashian, así lo dejó claro en una entrevista con Bored Panda:
Whoa! I won the award for “Longest Sleeves” at this Met Jingle Ball thing and this is a real big moment for me. S/O to Reggie at Men’s Wearhouse for hooking it up like always, my Uber driver for her patience, and Janet the caterer who fed me snacks all night bc I couldn’t find my own hands. #Proud #StillNotSureWhatTheMetsGalaIs #ProudAnyway #KatyPerryWonLargestBirdAward
"La gente me sigue preguntando sobre Photoshop, pero literalmente ni siquiera sé qué es. Le pedí a mi amigo, Ziti, que me lo explicara porque es el tipo más informático que conozco y fue tan abrumador que hizo que me doliera el estómago."
Despite Mom saying “No, put it back” to literally everything I picked out, it was a fun/sentimental day saying goodbye to my happy place. Toys R Us - you were my first love. I’ll never forget your smell of baby powder and dried soda. I’ll always cherish your linoleum floors, perfect for popping wheelies in the bike section. I loved the hum of the florescent lights, which illuminated all of the Choking Hazard symbols and made me feel safe. I’ll miss my Sunday ritual of playing video game demos on your sticky, broken controllers. I’ll miss your slightly rude but warm employees reminding me to buy batteries (not included) at the checkout line. You were an island of bliss that changed my life forever. I’ll see you in heaven. You were one of the good ones. #LoveKirby
Kirby asegura que Kenny ayuda a financiar sus "locas ideas de negocio fallidas", además de que la modelo tiene una hermosa voz de canto, barítono, para aclarar; debido a que la admira por lo mucho que hace por la familia y ser una chica que recicla.
Got to style my first photoshoot! I went with the theme of "Steve Jobs At the Beach" which was inspired by a dream I had of going to the beach with Steve Jobs. The dream ended in a BRUTAL shark attack but luckily the shoot didn't LOL!!! #SharksAreActuallyPrettyNice #HahaPictureASharkWearingATurtleNeck #SwimsuitSeason
Had kind of a late night trying to glue Khloe’s aquarium back together (which I broke with my new bow and arrow haha oops) and I kept falling asleep on set smdh. Our photographer, Patricia, kept throwing candy into my mouth to wake me up but I srsly almost choked on one so she just gave up and decided that me sleeping made the pic more artistic hahaha. #DontTellKhloeIBrokeHerAquarium #Shouldn'tHaveTypedThat #IDon'tKnowHowToDeleteStuffYet #IAlreadyReplacedTheFishAndSheDefinitelyDoesntRealize
So me n Kendall n Kylie got lost in @oprah's backyard for 32 hrs but we decided to stay calm, have fun, and make a goofy video LOL!! Pretty glad the SWAT team found us tho LOL! #StayCreative #OprahHasAhugeBackyard #thankyouSantaBarbaraSWATteam @kendalljenner @kyliejenner
YES COACHELLA!!!!! I actually got lost for like 6 hrs last year and it was kinda traumatic but me n the crew have walkie talkies this year and a designated meeting spot! #almostcalled911 #stayhydrated #kirbyhacks #flashbackfriday #WokeUpInAPortaPotty �� #ShaniaTwainWasAmazingTho #coachella
