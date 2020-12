Supernatural tendrá su primer reencuentro a un mes del final de la SERIE

Join me & #SPNFamily superfan @staceyabrams for the first #SPN reunion post-finale! THIS TUESDAY AT 9PM ET.



I'll answer fan questions & auction off a Season 1 CREW JACKET! Sign up below! (If you live in Georgia, VOTE on Jan 5 & make sure everyone you know votes!!) #TheBoys https://t.co/StlC5YM0Pp