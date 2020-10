Suga: Así es su fase de reportero y esta es la entrevista que le hizo a Jungkook

Q: 1 day without music or 1 day without internet

��: 1 day without internet

��: really?

��: jk will die without music

��: ��Music is your life��

��: of course

��: thats how much you love music?



��: i came out of the womb singing



Rapline: *adlibs in baby*

��: *high note in baby* pic.twitter.com/GfkRv1AS4J