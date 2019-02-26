¡Sorprendente! Ariana Grande destrona a Selena Gomez como la reina en Instagram
La cantante estadounidense Ariana Grande se ha convertido en la famosa más buscada en Instagram superando a Selena Gomez.
La artista estadounidense Ariana Grande ha logrado consolidarse como una de las cantantes favoritas del momento debido al lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum “Thank U, Next” y sus más recientes videoclips.
Y es que ahora la intérprete ha superado los seguidores de Instagram de la cantante Selena Gomez, pues la ex de Justin Bieber ha quedado atrás con el número de fans que tiene Ariana Grande, ella cuenta con 146, 408, 126 millones de usuarios, mientras que Gomez tiene en su cuenta oficial 146, 313, 111 millones de seguidores.
Tal parece que Ariana Grande ha superado la popularidad de Instagram de Selena Gomez, coronándose como la reina de las redes sociales.
Han mencionado que el portal de Billboard ha recopilado los nuevos fans de Ariana Grande, pues en tan solo cuatro meses ha obtenido 13 millones de admiradores.
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
Recordamos que Ariana Grande causó revuelo en las redes sociales debido a su ausencia en los premios Grammy 2019, pues ella optó por no asistir a la celebración por cuestiones de indiferencia con los organizadores del evento.
Ariana Grande durante estos meses ha estado promocionando sus nuevas canciones, mientras que Selena Gomez decidió ausentarse en Instagram debido a sus problemas de salud, pues ella anunció que se tomaría un descanso en las redes sociales para tratar su estado emocional luego de haber sufrido una crisis nerviosa.
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon �� I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
Por el momento Selena Gomez tras dejar la clínica psiquiátrica no ha compartido muchas publicaciones en su cuenta personal de Instagram.
