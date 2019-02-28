Siguen los éxitos para Eiza González, mostró el póster de su nueva película
Eiza González sigue avanzando en su carrera en el cine, en esta ocasión la actriz presentó el póster de “She’s Missing” la nueva película donde participa.
A sus 29 años Eiza González está en su apogeo, y es que la hemos visto en numerosa cantidad de filmes Hollywoodenses, pero la mexicana no se conforma, por lo que a través de Instagram presentó el póster de la nueva película donde colaborará.
She’s missing, (Está perdida) es el nombre del nuevo filme de Eiza González, que se estará presentando este viernes en el festival de cine de Dublín.
Last year was magical! It was so exciting Baby Driver had 3 Oscar nominations and got to present! Working on something so hard and seeing it be recognized is such a beautiful feeling. This year I’m waiting for Roma to take the crown! But truly the award itself is the beautiful outcome of your effort and work. Sending all my love to all the nominees today all the way from Australia ������ #oscars
La actriz lamentó que no podrá asistir a la presentación, debido a cuestiones de agenda, se le hará imposible viajar a Dublín.
“Lamentablemente no podré asistir con el resto del equipo, pero ellos estarán presentándose y haciendo una sesión de preguntas y respuestas después de la proyección”, dijo.
Very excited to share this film tomorrow at the @dublinfilmfestival ‘She’s Missing’ uses the story of two girls to introduce you to the secrets that happen in middle America. So sad I can’t be there with the rest of the cast but they’ll be presenting it and doing a Q&A after the screening. #independtfilmmakers
Lucy Fry, Josh Hartnett y Christian Camargo, estarán participando junto con Eiza González en esta nueva película.
“Estoy emocionada por compartir esta película mañana en el festival de cine de Dublin, ‘está perdida’ cuenta la historia de dos chicas, para presentarte los secretos que ocurren en mitad de América”, añadió.
