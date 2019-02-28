Secciones
Siguen los éxitos para Eiza González, mostró el póster de su nueva película
Siguen los éxitos para Eiza González, mostró el póster de su nueva película

Eiza González sigue avanzando en su carrera en el cine, en esta ocasión la actriz presentó el póster de “She’s Missing” la nueva película donde participa.

A sus 29 años Eiza González está en su apogeo, y es que la hemos visto en numerosa cantidad de filmes Hollywoodenses, pero la mexicana no se conforma, por lo que a través de Instagram presentó el póster de la nueva película donde colaborará.

She’s missing, (Está perdida) es el nombre del nuevo filme de Eiza González, que se estará presentando este viernes en el festival de cine de Dublín.

La actriz lamentó que no podrá asistir a la presentación, debido a cuestiones de agenda, se le hará imposible viajar a Dublín.

“Lamentablemente no podré asistir con el resto del equipo, pero ellos estarán presentándose y haciendo una sesión de preguntas y respuestas después de la proyección”, dijo.

Lucy Fry, Josh Hartnett y Christian Camargo, estarán participando junto con Eiza González en esta nueva película.

“Estoy emocionada por compartir esta película mañana en el festival de cine de Dublin, ‘está perdida’ cuenta la historia de dos chicas, para presentarte los secretos que ocurren en mitad de América”, añadió.

 

