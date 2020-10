Shingeki no Kyojin lleva el poder titánico de Eren Jaeger al siguiente nivel

⠀

⠀⠀⠀ ⠀my thoughts on

⠀⠀attack on titan ch. 133

⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⏤a thread

⠀

side note: it contains huge spoiler

so don't open this thread if you

haven't read the latest chapters.

⠀ pic.twitter.com/wTSzH7JYmN