Selena Gomez rompe el silencio y envía en Instagram emotivo mensaje (FOTO)
La cantante Selena Gomez tras estar ausente durante algunos meses reaparece en redes sociales enviando un emotivo mensaje.
La famosa cantante Selena Gomez luego de haber tomado la decisión de ausentarse de las redes sociales debido por problemas de salud; la artista ha realizado un emotivo mensaje en Instagram rompiendo el silencio y compartió lo que ha estado pasando en su vida.
Selena Gomez sorprendió a sus seguidores al reaparecer en Instagram tras varios meses de haber dejado de publicar fotos y videos.
It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.
En dicha publicación Selena Gomez mencionó:
"Ha pasado tiempo desde la última vez que supisteis algo de mi, pero quería desearos a todos un feliz año nuevo y agradeceros vuestro amor y apoyo. El año pasado fue definitivamente un año de autorreflexión, desafíos y crecimiento. Siempre son esos desafíos los que te muestran quién eres y lo que eres capaz de superar. Confié en mí, no es fácil, pero estoy orgullosa de la persona en la que me estoy convirtiendo y espero con ansias el próximo año. Los quiero".
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
Recordamos que Selena Gomez estuvo atravesando por una crisis mental, motivo por el cual fue internada en una clínica psiquiátrica el pasado mes de octubre. Los problemas que se le presentaron a la joven cantante fue debido al trasplante de riñón que fue sometida hace algún tiempo y las recientes noticias sobre el enlace nupcial de su ex pareja Justin Bieber; estas situaciones fueron los detonantes para que su salud estuviera delicada.
"Voy a tomarme un descanso de las redes sociales. De nuevo. Por muy agradecida que me sienta por el altavoz que estas plataformas nos proporcionan a cada uno de nosotros, también creo que necesito dar un paso atrás y vivir a fondo cada momento que se me presente". Escribió Selena Gomez.
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon �� I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
Luego de estar internada en una clínica psiquiatrica, la famosa esta retomando sus actividades cotidianas. Recordamos que Selena Gomez fue captada saliendo de un gimnasio en compañía de sus amistadades y ahora ha emocionado a todos sus fans al compartir un emotivo mensaje en Instagram.
