Selena Gomez pide a sus fans y al público que se registren para votar
Selena Gomez usó sus redes sociales para hablar de lo importante que es que las personas salgan a votar en las siguientes elecciones.
Selena Gomez hizo una apasionada súplica a los fanáticos sobre la importancia de votar. La cantante de "Lose You to Love Me" recuperó el control de su Instagram el jueves, luego de alejarse para que los líderes de la comunidad negra pudieran hablar directamente con sus 180 millones de seguidores.
Gomez insistió en la importancia de mantenerse informado en una carta persuasiva y emocional a sus fanáticos. "Educarnos a nosotros mismos es el primer paso si esperamos progresar para poner fin al racismo sistémico", dijo la joven de 27 años. "A menos que se reconozca esto, la historia continuará repitiéndose una y otra vez".
Juneteenth y Selena Gomez
Marcando la importancia de Juneteenth, el día en que "a los esclavos en Texas se les dijo que eran libres el 19 de junio de 1865", Gómez también alentó a los fanáticos a mantener conversaciones significativas que promuevan la igualdad y la justicia, antes de rogarles que se registren para votar en las próximas elecciones.
I want to thank all of the amazing people that took the time to speak to us directly. I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced. Educating ourselves is the first step if we hope to make any progress in bringing an end to systemic racism. As much as one might want to believe things have gotten better we cannot deny any longer that they have not. We need to acknowledge that social, political and economic discrimination against Black communities continues to exist. There is a deep pain that needs to be healed. Unless this is recognized history will continue to repeat itself over and over. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Tomorrow is Juneteenth which commemorates the day slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19th 1865. To learn more of the history and the movement to make it a national holiday read The article in my bio. Please take the day to have conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice and then continue these conversations every day!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING! We will not let voter suppression stop us! Check out @whenweallvote to get registered and find other helpful resources.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ It’s not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we’ve been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I’ve come across in my life. If you missed any of these incredible IG stories they are all saved in my Story Highlights under #BLM and #BLM2. This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other Black voices and as well as other marginalized communities I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me.
"Todos necesitan que se escuche su voz y podemos hacerlo votando", exclamó la estrella del Hotel Transylvania. "¡No permitiremos que la supresión de votantes nos detenga!".
Gomez luego reconoció el privilegio que tiene y prometió usarlo de manera responsable. "No me he perdido lo afortunada que soy de tener esta plataforma", escribió, y agregó lo orgullosa que estaba de entregar sus redes sociales a "algunas de las personas más inspiradoras que he conocido en mi vida" en el pasado dos semanas.
La magnate de Rare Beauty seguramente no solo subió un collage de las personas a las que entregó su cuenta, sino que instó a los fanáticos que se perdieron alguna de sus conversaciones a visitar sus Historias de Instagram.
"Esto es solo el comienzo", prometió Gómez en conclusión. "Seguiremos escuchando de otras voces negras y de otras comunidades marginadas. Estoy comprometida a hacer el trabajo y espero que se unan a mí".
