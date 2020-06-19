Selena Gomez pide a sus fans y al público que se registren para votar/Foto:Gente

Selena Gomez hizo una apasionada súplica a los fanáticos sobre la importancia de votar. La cantante de "Lose You to Love Me" recuperó el control de su Instagram el jueves, luego de alejarse para que los líderes de la comunidad negra pudieran hablar directamente con sus 180 millones de seguidores.

Gomez insistió en la importancia de mantenerse informado en una carta persuasiva y emocional a sus fanáticos. "Educarnos a nosotros mismos es el primer paso si esperamos progresar para poner fin al racismo sistémico", dijo la joven de 27 años. "A menos que se reconozca esto, la historia continuará repitiéndose una y otra vez".

No sólo Sel Gomez está usando sus redes sociales para hablar sobre la importancia del Juneteenth y del movimiento Black Lives Matter, su mejor amiga Taylor Swift también decidió usar sus redes para destacar la importancia de estos acontecimientos y también, de salir a votar en noviembre para elegir al siguiente presidente de los Estados Unidos/Foto: Celebrities & Movies

Juneteenth y Selena Gomez

Marcando la importancia de Juneteenth, el día en que "a los esclavos en Texas se les dijo que eran libres el 19 de junio de 1865", Gómez también alentó a los fanáticos a mantener conversaciones significativas que promuevan la igualdad y la justicia, antes de rogarles que se registren para votar en las próximas elecciones.

"Todos necesitan que se escuche su voz y podemos hacerlo votando", exclamó la estrella del Hotel Transylvania. "¡No permitiremos que la supresión de votantes nos detenga!".

Gomez luego reconoció el privilegio que tiene y prometió usarlo de manera responsable. "No me he perdido lo afortunada que soy de tener esta plataforma", escribió, y agregó lo orgullosa que estaba de entregar sus redes sociales a "algunas de las personas más inspiradoras que he conocido en mi vida" en el pasado dos semanas.

La magnate de Rare Beauty seguramente no solo subió un collage de las personas a las que entregó su cuenta, sino que instó a los fanáticos que se perdieron alguna de sus conversaciones a visitar sus Historias de Instagram.

"Esto es solo el comienzo", prometió Gómez en conclusión. "Seguiremos escuchando de otras voces negras y de otras comunidades marginadas. Estoy comprometida a hacer el trabajo y espero que se unan a mí".