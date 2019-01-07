Sale a la luz la apariencia del "monstruo" de Birdbox (FOTOS)
Uno de los guionistas de la película revela que se tenía planeado que el monstruo si apareciera en la película, por lo que se dieron a la tarea de diseñarlo.
Birdbox sigue cosechando el éxito internacional, pues se ha convertido en una de las películas de Netflix con más reproducciones en la historia, sin proyectarse en cines. La trama de esta película trata sobre una criatura en el aire que hace que quien la vea se suicide.
Ahora se revela la identidad de este monstruo.
¿Cómo se ve el monstruo de Birdbox?
Una de las grandes incógnitas de la película era sobre la apariencia del monstruo que asolaba a los personajes de la película, pues aunque se pudo escuchar, la verdadera forma de la criatura jamás pudo verse, ya que como se mencionó en la película, la entidad toma la forma de tus peores miedos.
Ahora Eric Heisserer, uno de los guionistas de la película revela que se tenía planeado que el monstruo si apareciera en la película, por lo que se dieron a la tarea de diseñarlo, siendo el responsable el artista Andy Bergholtz.
“Teniendo en cuenta su estado de embarazada y su arco emocional a través de la película, los productores sintieron que la pesadilla de Sandra tendría algo que ver con una criatura retorcida y demoníaca bebé que la atacaba”
Según los guionistas de la cinta, el monstruo tendría una apariencia en la perspectiva del personaje de Sandra Bullock, pues se puede ver a una especie de humanoide con cara de bebé, que encaja con la idea de que el personaje de la actriz estaba embarazada, y al no estar lista para ser madre, un bebé seria su mayor temor.
The unseen creature from Bird Box created at @knb_efx that was sadly cut from the final film. Andy Bergholtz @andy_bergholtz sculpted and pre-painted the prosthetics. Stephen Prouty @proutyfx went to set and applied the makeup on actor Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk. Reposted from the amazing Howard Berger (@hoops511) ''It’s always a bit disappointing when so much effort goes into something that ends up in the cutting room floor, but I get it and it’s always what is best for the final product" @birdboxmovie @netflixfilm @knb_efx -- #makeupeffects #sculpture #birdbox
Aunque tuvieron un producto terminado, por decisión de la directora Susane Bair, al final optaron por no incluirlo en la película por una simple razón: no les pareció suficientemente aterrador.
“De hecho, filmamos con él y gastamos mucha energía, pero cada vez que lo veía, pensaba que esto no iba causar miedo”
Aquí te dejamos las fotos del monstruo de Birdbox:
*Some spoilers ahead for BIRD BOX, continue reading at your own risk!* We had the unique pleasure of designing a creepy makeup for the film, although the scene ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor. Keep in mind, the fatal "vision" that each character saw would most likely be different for each person (you'll understand if you've seen the film), and this makeup appeared in a cut "dream/nightmare sequence" with Sandra Bullock's character. Considering her pregnant state and emotional arc thru the movie, the producers felt Sandra's nightmare would have something to do with a twisted, demonic baby creature attacking her (that's as much as I could gather about the context of the scene anyway). I sculpted at least 3 or 4 variations on the design before it was approved, which began as a more aggressive, monstery look and was revised to be a bit more subtle in the end. I also had the pleasure of painting the finished prosthetics before sending them to set, to be worn and performed by the one and only Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk, applied by the great @proutyfx. It's funny, I read an interview recently where Bullock described the creature as a "snake-like, green man with a horrific baby face". Many folks have speculated what the creature may have looked like, but they fail to realize the "snake-like green man" portion was simply Dirk in a spandex green-screen suit ��. Everything from the neck down was intended to be a giant CGI creature/body added later. In the end, I actually really liked the movie and think it was better off NOT showing the makeup. Kudos to the director for sticking to her guns on that one. Still a fun project to be a part of, thanks Howie! @hoops511 #netflix #birdbox
