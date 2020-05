SERIES: Cuarentena no retrasa el estreno de la segunda temporada “The Boys”

I get asked a lot, so #TheBoysTV update: finishing #Season2 remotely. Still some VFX & sound to do, but we're SO CLOSE! Airdate (& other cool shit) will be announced SOON!#TheBoys @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo #SPNFamily @Sethrogen @KarlUrban @JackQuaid92 @antonystarr @ErinMoriarty_ pic.twitter.com/mpS8lHgZT7