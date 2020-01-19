SAG Awards 2020: todos los nominados, cómo y cuándo ver la ceremonia

Este domingo 19 de enero se llevará a cabo una de las ceremonias más importantes del cine, la antesala rumbo a los Premios Oscar: los SAG Awards 2020. En su edición número 26, estos reconocimientos son otorgados por el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos (SAG por sus siglas en inglés).

Los artistas que han sido nominados para esta noche, fueron revelados desde el 11 de diciembre del 2019, y elegidos por 4,200 de los 120,000 miembros del Sindicato de Actores. Son 15 categorías, y habrá un premio más al actor Robert De Niro por su gran trayectoria. Podrás verlo en vivo a través del canal de televisión o en la transmisión en vivo de TNT y TBS, a las 8:00 PM Hora México.

Ahora te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a las 15 categorías, donde también están nominados varios que se llevaron el Golden Globe 2020 así, que puedes ir armando tu quiniela de quiénes serán los ganadores.

Lista de nominados a los Premios SAG 2020 en Cine

ACTOR

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”.

ACTRIZ

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”.

SAG Awards 2020: todos los nominados, cómo y cuándo ver la ceremonia

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer López, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”.

SAG Awards 2020: todos los nominados, cómo y cuándo ver la ceremonia

ELENCO

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

“Parasite”.

ELENCO DE DOBLES

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Lista de nominados a los Premios SAG 2020 en Televisión

ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”.

También te puede interesar: Oscars 2020: La lista completa de los nominados, ¿Cuál es tu favorito?

ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

SAG Awards 2020: todos los nominados, cómo y cuándo ver la ceremonia

ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

SAG Awards 2020: todos los nominados, cómo y cuándo ver la ceremonia

ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

ELENCO DE DOBLES

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”.

Síguenos en Instagram y entérate de las noticias trend de la semana.