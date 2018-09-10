Revelan primeras imágenes de ''Hobbs and Shaw'' spinoff de ''Rápido y furioso''
Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como The Rock, dio a conocer las primeras imágenes de ''Hobbs and Shaw'' que sera un Spinoff de la saga de películas ''Rápido y furioso''
The Rock, quien interpreta al agente Luke Hobbs en Rápido y furioso compartió las siguientes imágenes a través de su cuenta de instagram.
DAY 1 and the evolution has officially begun. Long awaited Fast & Furious spin-off movie, #HobbsAndShaw is electric. My partner in heavy crime & fun @jasonstatham is lookin’ like $1million bucks and holdin’ it all down. Our visionary & bad ass director @davidmleitch (just directed Deadpool2) at the helm and ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways. And as always, our @sevenbucksprod president @hhgarcia41 capturing the dopest images thru his �� lens. Keep crushing on that set boys... the man known as “HOBBS” will touch down in London in two weeks. Pancakes, tequila and ass kickin’s ���� on me. #Day1 #TheEvolution #HobbsAndShaw
El protagonista de esta película es también el famoso actor Jason Statham, quien da a vida a Deckard Shaw como el villano de algunas películas de ''Rápido y furioso'' y que se cambio al bando de Toretto en la ultima entrega de la saga.
''Hobbs and Shaw'' se estrenará se estrenará el 26 de julio de 2019 y la próxima película de la saga: Rápido y Furioso 9, (aún sin título oficial) esta prevista para llegar a los cines el 10 de abril de 2020.
Mientras llega el dia para el estreno, te dejamos el primer avance de ''Hobbs and Shaw'' cortesía de The Rock:
Daddy’s gotta go back to work ~ Hobbs. Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neal Moritz. Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea. Huge shout to my brother, Jason Statham for the trust and wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans. I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool. I want to use my spinoff platform to create new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms. Film, TV, Digital, Virtual Reality etc.. the more opportunities we can create the better for the fans. Smart business. Let’s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum. #HOBBS #SevenBucksProds #NewOpportunities #CandyAssesNeedNotApply JULY 2019
La producción de la película estará cargo de viejos conocidos de la famosa saga como Chris Morgan, guionista de Fast and furious: Tokyo Drift. que será el encargado de escribir este spinoff.
