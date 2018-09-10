Secciones
Revelan primeras imágenes de ''Hobbs and Shaw'' spinoff de ''Rápido y furioso''
El protagonista de la saga de ''Rápido y furioso'' The Rock, revelo las imágenes de la próxima película en su cuenta de instagram.

por IrvingAlvarez

Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como The Rock, dio a conocer las primeras imágenes de ''Hobbs and Shaw'' que sera un Spinoff de la saga de películas ''Rápido y furioso''

The Rock, quien interpreta al agente Luke Hobbs en Rápido y furioso compartió las siguientes imágenes a través de su cuenta de instagram.

 

 

El protagonista de esta película es también el famoso actor Jason Statham, quien da a vida a Deckard Shaw como el villano de algunas películas de ''Rápido y furioso'' y que se cambio al bando de Toretto en la ultima entrega de la saga.

''Hobbs and Shaw'' se estrenará se estrenará el 26 de julio de 2019 y la próxima película de la saga: Rápido y Furioso 9, (aún sin título oficial) esta prevista para llegar a los cines el 10 de abril de 2020

 

Mientras llega el dia para el estreno, te dejamos el primer avance de ''Hobbs and Shaw'' cortesía de The Rock:

 

 

La producción de la película estará cargo de viejos conocidos de la famosa saga como Chris Morgan, guionista de Fast and furious: Tokyo Drift. que será el encargado de escribir este spinoff.

 

 

