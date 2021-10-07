Red Hot Chili Peppers anuncia gira mundial junto a The Strokes, A$AP Rocky y más
Red Hot Chili Peppers anunció en sus redes sociales que iniciará una gira mundial al lado de The Strokes, A$AP Rocky y otros grandes artistas.
Después de anunciar su primera gira en 15 años con el guitarrista John Frusciante a través de un divertido video compartido en redes sociales, los Red Hot Chili Peppers ahora han revelado las fechas de ese tour, así como su lista de actos de apertura repletos de estrellas.
RHCP pasará el próximo verano tocando en estadios de Europa y América del Norte. Cada espectáculo contará con dos actos de apertura, y todos los nombres involucrados son un gran derroche de talento: The Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Haim, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Thundercat y King Princess.
Es muy probable que los intérpretes de ‘Californication’ lancen algo de música nueva para cuando inicie esta gira, además de que se espera que su paso por Europa y América del Norte sea un éxito gracias a la gente que acudirá para escuchar sus más grandes éxitos y ver un acto de apertura de un alto nivel.
Fechas del RHCP Global Stadium Tour 2022
A continuación, La Verdad Noticias te presenta las fechas del RHCP Global Stadium Tour 2022, el cual dará inició el 4 de junio en Sevilla, España. Para la preventa de boletos y mayor información de las presentaciones deberás visitar el sitio web de Red Hot Chili Peppers. Cabe destacar que hasta el momento se desconoce si el show llegará a Latinoamérica.
- 06/04 - Sevilla, España @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla =
- 06/07 - Barcelona, España @ Estadi Olimpic =
- 06/10 - Nijmegen, Holanda @ Goffertpark =
- 06/15 - Budapest, Hungría @ Puskas Stadium =
- 06 / 18 - Firenze, Italia @ Firenze Rocks (fecha del festival)
- 22/06 - Manchester, Reino Unido @ Emirates Old Trafford =
- 25/06 - Londres, Reino Unido @ Estadio de Londres ~
- 29/06 - Dublín, Irlanda @ Marlay Park ~
- 01/07 - Glasgow, Reino Unido @ Bellahouston Park ~
- 07/03 - Lovaina, Bélgica @ Rock Werchter (fecha del festival)
- 07/05 - Colonia, Alemania @ RheinEnergieStadium =
- 07/08 - París, Francia @ Stade de France ~
- 07/12 - Hamburgo, Alemania @ Volksparkstadion =
- 07/23 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field en Mile High *
- 07/27 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
- 07/29 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium +
- 07/31 - Los Ángeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +
- 08/03 - Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^
- 08/06 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^^
- 08/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^
- 08/12 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^
- 08/14 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^
- 08/17 - E. Rutherford , Nueva Jersey @ Metlife Stadium ^
- 19/08 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^
- 21/08 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^
- 30/08 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
- 01/09 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^
- 09/03 - Filadelfia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^
- 09/08 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
- 09/10 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park # (fecha de venta por
- confirmar ) 09/15 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^
- 09/18 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^
Invitados Especiales del tour de Red Hot Chili Peppers
Tal y como te informamos al principio de esta nota, Red Hot Chili Peppers, quien a finales de agosto pasado sufrió la muerte de Jack Sherman, quien fuera su guitarrista en su era debut, incluyó a The Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Haim, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Thundercat y King Princess como teloneros de sus shows.
- = A$AP Rocky y Thundercat
- ~ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals y Thundercat
- * HAIM y Thundercat
- + Beck y Thundercat
- ^ The Strokes y Thundercat
- ^^ The Strokes y King Princess
- # St. Vincent y Thundercat
¡Síguenos en Google News, Facebook y Twitter para mantenerte informado con las noticias de hoy!
Fotografías: Redes Sociales
Comparte esta noticia
Lo más visto
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5