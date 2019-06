¡QUE IMPACTANTE! Fotos de Angelina Jolie despiertan rumores de anorexia

“You'd think, 'What if I make a mistake today, I'll regret it'. I don’t believe in regret, I feel everything leads us to where we are and we have to just jump forward, mean well, commit and just see what happens.” - Angelina Jolie

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jun 12, 2019 at 4:29am PDT