¿Puede sable de Star Wars romper escudo del Capitán América? Mark Hamill responde

This vital issue was addressed over 2 years ago. I stand by my conclusion & though @ChrisEvans dismissed it as "foolish" due to the fact that he now had "vibranium ninja stars" (whatever those are), I'll gladly accept whatever your 11 year-old boy decides. Forcefully Yours, Mar�� https://t.co/guNihcnIbX pic.twitter.com/KuTHWp91qs