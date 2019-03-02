Primer superhéroe “abiertamente gay” sorprenderá en los cines (FOTOS)
Marvel busca ser más inclusivo con la comunidad LGBT incluyendo un nuevo personaje homosexual.
Después de la llegada de Captain Marvel y Avengers: Endgame, la llegada de la Fase 4 es inevitable y con ello, los productores de Marvel y la directora buscan a alguien que interprete de manera abierta a un personaje homosexual.
Dicho personaje aparecía en la nueva película que se llama The Eternals, la cual se centrará en un grupo de superhéroes que, a primera vista parece un poco arriesgado, pues no muchos los conocen, sin embargo a los realizadores no les intimida esto.
Respecto a esto, Kevin Page (quien es presidente de Marvel) ya ha expresado que está muy interesado en hacer una película con un personaje expresamente homosexual. Los rumores en torno a qué personaje de The Eternals será elegido para ser abiertamente gay no se ha dicho.
The Eternals llegará después de las películas ya planeadas, por lo que representaría un nuevo comienzo para Marvel. Se rumorea que en estas cintas saldrá Thanos.
