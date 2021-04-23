El próximo 25 de abril se llevará a cabo la edición número 93 de los Premios Oscar, pero el evento organizado por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio de que hablar en las redes sociales desde el momento en el que se anunciaron la lista de nominados, ya que las mujeres han hecho historia.

De acuerdo a la lista revelada, setenta mujeres recibieron un total de 76 nominaciones a la edición 2021 de los Premios Oscar evento que premia a lo mejor de la industria cinematográfica. Asimismo y por primera vez en la historia de la academia, dos mujeres, Emerald Fennell y Chloé Zhao, han sido nominadas en la categoría a Mejor Director.

Por primera vez en la historia de los Premios Oscar, dos mujeres han sido nominadas en la categoría a Mejor Director.

Esta edición de los Premios Oscar ha sido incluyente, pues la cineasta Chloé Zhao es la primera mujer de color en ser nominada a tal categoría. También destaca el hecho de que tres hombres negros, Leslie Odom Jr. por ‘Una Noche en Miami’ y Daniel Kaluuya y Lakeith Stanfield por ‘Judas y el Mesías Negro’, compiten en la categoría a Mejor Actor de Reparto.

Lista de nominados de los Premios Oscar 2021

La lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar fueron revelados el lunes pasado.

A continuación, La Verdad Noticias te recuerda la lista completa de nominados a la edición número 93 de los Premios Oscar, los cuales se llevarán a cabo desde Los Ángeles, California.

Mejor Película

'The Father'

'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Mank'

'Minari'

'Nomadland'

'Promising Young Woman'

'Sound of Metal'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Mejor Actor Principal

Riz Ahmed por 'Sound of Metal'

Chadwick Boseman por 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

Anthony Hopkins por 'The Father'

Gary Oldman por 'Mank'

Steven Yeun por 'Minari'

Mejor Actriz Principal

Viola Davis por 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

Andra Day por 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'

Vanessa Kirby por 'Pieces of a Woman'

Frances McDormand por 'Nomadland'

Carey Mulligan por 'Promising Young Woman'

Mejor Director

Thomas Vinterberg por 'Another Round'

David Fincher por 'Mank'

Lee Isaac Chung por 'Minari'

Chloe Zhao por 'Nomadland'

Emerald Fennell por 'Promising Young Woman'

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Maria Bakalova por 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Glenn Close por 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Olivia Colman por 'The Father'

Amanda Seyfried por 'Mank'

Youn Yuh-jung por 'Minari'

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen por 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Daniel Kaluuya por 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Leslie Odom Jr. por 'One Night in Miami'

Paul Raci por 'Sound of Metal'

Lakeith Stanfield por 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Película Extranjera

'Another Round' – Dinamarca

'Better Days' – Hong Kong

'Collective' – Romania

'The Man Who Sold His Skin' – Túnez

'Qu Vadis, Aida?' – Bosnia y Herzegovina

Mejor Documental Corto

'Colette'

'A Concerto Is a Conversation'

'Do Not Split'

'Hunger Ward'

'A Love Song For Latasha'

Mejor Documental

'Collective'

'Crip Camp'

'The Mole Agent' (El agente topo)

'My Octopus Teacher'

'Time'

Mejor Canción Original

'Fight For You' de 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Hear My Voice' de 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

'Husavik' de 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'

'lo Sì (Seen)' de 'The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)'

'Speak Now' de'One Night in Miami…'

Mejor Película Animada

'Onward'

'Over the Moon'

'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'

'Soul'

'Wolfwalkers'

Mejor Guión Adaptado

'Borat Subsequent MovieFilm'

'The Father'

'Nomadland'

'One Night in Miami'

'The White Tiger'

Mejor Guión Original

'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Minari'

'Promising Young Woman'

'Sound of Metal'

'TheTrial of the Chicago 7'

Mejor Diseño de Producción

'The Father'

'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

'Mank'

'News of the World'

'Tenet'

Cinematografía

Sean Bobbitt por 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Erik Messerschmidt por 'Mank'

Dariusz Wolski por 'News of the World'

Joshua James Richards por 'Nomadland'

Phedon Papamichael por 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

'Emma'

'Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom'

'Mank'

'Mulan'

'Pinocchio'

Sonido

'Greyhound'

'Mank'

'News of the World'

'Soul'

'Sound of Metal'

Mejor Película Animada Corta

'Burrow'

'Genius Loci'

'If Anything Happens I Love You'

'Opera'

'Yes-People'

Mejor Película de Imagen Real Corta

'Feeling Through'

'The Letter Room'

'The Present'

'Two Distant Strangers'

'White Eye'

Mejor Banda Sonora

'Da 5 Bloods'

'Mank'

'Minari'

'News of the World'

'Soul'

Mejores Efectos Visuales

'Love and Monsters'

'The Midnight Sky'

'Mulan'

'The One and Only Ivan'

'Tenet'

Mejor Edición

'The Father'

'Nomadland'

'Promising Young Woman'

'Sound of Metal'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Mejor Maquillaje

'Emma'

'Hillbilly Elegy'

'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

'Mank'

'Pinocchio'

¿Verás la edición 2021 de los Premios Oscar? SI 0% NO 0%

Síguenos en Google News, Facebook y Twitter para mantenerte informado.

Fotografías: Redes Sociales