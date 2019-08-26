Premios MTV VMAs 2019: Esta es la lista de nominados

Aunque hay quienes destacan en las listas; solo una persona será aquella que se lleve el premio a casa, eso de acuerdo a su respectiva categoría en las nominaciones.

La entrega de premios MTV VMAs 2019 se llevará a cabo hoy 26 de agosto y la transmisión podrá seguirse totalmente en vivo desde el pabellón Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey por todos los canales y plataformas globales de MTV en más de 180 países, según lo informó el portal del Comercio.

Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift fueron las favoritas para muchos, es por ello que aparecen prácticamente en todas las categorías y tienen varias nominaciones; sin embargo la competencia está bastante reñida porque así como ellas compiten entre sí, el resto de los participantes forma parte de ello para ser uno de los ganadores.

You do NOT wanna miss your favorite stars arriving on the #VMAs red carpet on Monday at 7p❗️



��SET A REMINDER NOW����https://t.co/5DvO699U0v — Video Music Awards (@vmas) 25 de agosto de 2019

A continuación se presentarán la lista de nominados con las categorías correspondientes.

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Drake – 'In My Feelings'

Ariana Grande – 'thank u, next'

Jonas Brothers – 'Sucker'

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – 'Shallow'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Taylor Swift – 'You Need to Calm Down'

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – 'Shallow'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – 'Señorita'

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – 'ME!'

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – 'I Don’t Care'

BTS ft. Halsey – 'Boy With Luv'

ARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑO

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

MEJOR POP

5 Seconds of Summer – 'Easier'

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – 'Please Me'

Billie Eilish – 'Bad Guy'

Ariana Grande – 'thank u, next'

Khalid – 'Talk'

Jonas Brothers – 'Sucker'

Taylor Swift – 'You Need to Calm Down'

MEJOR HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande –'“Rule the World'

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – 'a lot'

Cardi B – 'Money'

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – 'Higher'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Travis Scott ft. Drake – 'SICKO MODE'

MEJOR R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – 'Make It Better'

Childish Gambino – 'Feels Like Summer'

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – 'Could’ve Been'

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai – 'Trip'

Normani ft. 6lack – 'Waves'

MEJOR K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – 'Boy With Luv'

BLACKPINK – 'Kill This Love'

Monsta X ft. French Montana – 'Who Do You Love'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – 'Cat & Dog'

NCT 127 – 'Regular'

EXO – 'Tempo'

MEJOR LATINO

Anuel AA, Karol G – 'Secreto'

Bad Bunny ft. Drake –'MIA'

Benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – 'I Can’t Get Enough'

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – 'Con Calma'

Maluma – 'Mala Mía'

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – 'Con Altura'

MEJOR DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – 'Call You Mine'

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – 'Solo'

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – 'Taki Taki'

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – 'Say My Name'

Marshmello & Bastille – 'Happier'

Silk City & Dua Lipa – 'Electricity'

MEJOR ROCK

The 1975 – 'Love It If We Made It'

Fall Out Boy – 'Bishops Knife Trick'

Imagine Dragons – 'Natural'

Lenny Kravitz – 'Low'

Panic! At The Disco – 'High Hopes'

Twenty one pilots – 'My Blood'

VIDEO FOR GOOD (VIDEO PARA EL BIEN)

Halsey – 'Nightmare'

The Killers – 'Land of the Free'

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – 'Runaway Train'

John Legend – 'Preach'

Lil Dicky – 'Earth'

Taylor Swift –'You Need to Calm Down'

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish – 'Bad Guy'

FKA twigs – 'Cellophane' – Young Turks

Ariana Grande – 'thank you, next'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – 'No New Friends'

Taylor Swift – 'You Need to Calm Down'

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish – 'when the party's over'

FKA twigs – 'Cellophane'

Ariana Grande – 'God is a Woman'

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – 'Just Us'

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – 'No New Friends'

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – 'ME!'

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – 'Tints'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Billie Eilish – 'Bad Guy'

Ariana Grande – '7 Rings'

Solange – 'Almeda'

Taylor Swift – 'You Need to Calm Down'

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

BTS ft. Halsey – 'Boy With Luv'

Ariana Grande – '7 Rings'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – 'Señorita'

Taylor Swift – 'You Need to Calm Down'

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – 'I Love It'

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

FKA twigs –'Cellophane' – Young Turks

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – 'Con Altura'

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – 'No New Friends'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – 'Señorita'

Solange – 'Almeda'

BTS ft. Halsey – 'Boy With Luv'

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – 'Tints'

Billie Eilish – 'hostage'

Ariana Grande – 'thank you, next'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – 'Señorita'

Solange – 'Almeda'

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – 'ME!'

.@MileyCyrus is coming❗️



Watch her perform her new song “Slide Away” for the first time ever TONIGHT at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/1uZRqTzyQU — Video Music Awards (@vmas) 26 de agosto de 2019

Cabe destacar que la entrega de premios MTV VMAs ha formado parte de las galas más codiciadas del de 1984 y esto lo ha consolidado como uno de los escenarios favoritos entre muchos otros, asimismo como el más icónico en cuanto a los momentos presentados en el escenario.

