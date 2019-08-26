Secciones
Premios MTV VMAs 2019: Esta es la lista de nominados
Una gran cantidad de famosos pelean su premio y lo hacen de la mejor manera compitiendo por su lugar en la lista de nominados 

por LaVerdad

Aunque hay quienes destacan en las listas; solo una persona será aquella que se lleve el premio a casa, eso de acuerdo a su respectiva categoría en las nominaciones.

La entrega de premios MTV VMAs 2019 se llevará a cabo hoy 26 de agosto y la transmisión podrá seguirse totalmente en vivo desde el pabellón Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey por todos los canales y plataformas globales de MTV en más de 180 países, según lo informó el portal del Comercio.

Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift fueron las favoritas para muchos, es por ello que aparecen prácticamente en todas las categorías y tienen varias nominaciones; sin embargo la competencia está bastante reñida porque así como ellas compiten entre sí, el resto de los participantes forma parte de ello para ser uno de los ganadores.

A continuación se presentarán la lista de nominados con las categorías correspondientes.

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Drake – 'In My Feelings'

Ariana Grande – 'thank u, next'

Jonas Brothers – 'Sucker'

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – 'Shallow'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Taylor Swift – 'You Need to Calm Down'

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – 'Shallow'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – 'Señorita'

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – 'ME!'

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – 'I Don’t Care'

BTS ft. Halsey – 'Boy With Luv'

ARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑO

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

MEJOR POP

5 Seconds of Summer – 'Easier'

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – 'Please Me'

Billie Eilish – 'Bad Guy'

Ariana Grande – 'thank u, next'

Khalid – 'Talk'

Jonas Brothers – 'Sucker'

Taylor Swift – 'You Need to Calm Down'

MEJOR HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande –'“Rule the World'

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – 'a lot'

Cardi B – 'Money'

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – 'Higher'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Travis Scott ft. Drake – 'SICKO MODE'

MEJOR R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – 'Make It Better'

Childish Gambino – 'Feels Like Summer'

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – 'Could’ve Been'

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai – 'Trip'

Normani ft. 6lack – 'Waves'

MEJOR K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – 'Boy With Luv'

BLACKPINK – 'Kill This Love'

Monsta X ft. French Montana – 'Who Do You Love'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – 'Cat & Dog'

NCT 127 – 'Regular'

EXO – 'Tempo'

MEJOR LATINO

Anuel AA, Karol G – 'Secreto'

Bad Bunny ft. Drake –'MIA'

Benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – 'I Can’t Get Enough'

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – 'Con Calma'

Maluma – 'Mala Mía'

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – 'Con Altura'

MEJOR DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – 'Call You Mine'

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – 'Solo'

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – 'Taki Taki'

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – 'Say My Name'

Marshmello & Bastille – 'Happier'

Silk City & Dua Lipa – 'Electricity'

MEJOR ROCK

The 1975 – 'Love It If We Made It'

Fall Out Boy – 'Bishops Knife Trick'

Imagine Dragons – 'Natural'

Lenny Kravitz – 'Low'

Panic! At The Disco – 'High Hopes'

Twenty one pilots – 'My Blood'

VIDEO FOR GOOD (VIDEO PARA EL BIEN)

Halsey – 'Nightmare'

The Killers – 'Land of the Free'

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – 'Runaway Train'

John Legend – 'Preach'

Lil Dicky – 'Earth'

Taylor Swift –'You Need to Calm Down'

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish – 'Bad Guy'

FKA twigs – 'Cellophane' – Young Turks

Ariana Grande – 'thank you, next'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – 'No New Friends'

Taylor Swift – 'You Need to Calm Down'

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish – 'when the party's over'

FKA twigs – 'Cellophane'

Ariana Grande – 'God is a Woman'

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – 'Just Us'

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – 'No New Friends'

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – 'ME!'

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – 'Tints'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Billie Eilish – 'Bad Guy'

Ariana Grande – '7 Rings'

Solange – 'Almeda'

Taylor Swift – 'You Need to Calm Down'

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

BTS ft. Halsey – 'Boy With Luv'

Ariana Grande – '7 Rings'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – 'Old Town Road (Remix)'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – 'Señorita'

Taylor Swift – 'You Need to Calm Down'

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – 'I Love It'

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

FKA twigs –'Cellophane' – Young Turks

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – 'Con Altura'

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – 'No New Friends'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – 'Señorita'

Solange – 'Almeda'

BTS ft. Halsey – 'Boy With Luv'

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – 'Tints'

Billie Eilish – 'hostage'

Ariana Grande – 'thank you, next'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – 'Señorita'

Solange – 'Almeda'

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – 'ME!'

Sigue leyendo: BTS: el ARMY tacha de RACISTA a los premios MTV VMAs (FOTOS)

Cabe destacar que la entrega de premios MTV VMAs ha formado parte de las galas más codiciadas del de 1984 y esto lo ha consolidado como uno de los escenarios favoritos entre muchos otros, asimismo como el más icónico en cuanto a los momentos presentados en el escenario.

