Playboy: Ya le echó el ojo a ‘las 50 chicas más sexys de Instagram’
La revista ‘Playboy’ otorga el número de abril a ‘las 50 chicas más sexys de Instagram’…
La portada de la revista ‘Playboy’ destaca un título en color blanco, utilizando dos diferentes tipografías en el que podemos leer: ‘Las 50 chicas más sexys de Instagram’, y como se puede notar el título va acompañado de una modelo colombiana Karolina Ramírez López, figura de la portada en la revista ‘Playboy’, misma que se encuentra de espaldas mostrando sus glúteos desnudos.
Los rostros más bellos, los cuerpos más sexies, las mujeres más guapas llegan a ti en este especial donde Playboy selecciona a las 50 mujeres mas hermosas del Instagram, un listado que simplemente no puedes perderte. #toprated #women #lasmasbellas #sexies #playboyrecomienda #prettywomen #lomejordelomejor portada @karoramirezl
Karolina Ramírez López (modelo de la portada de Abril) nació en Medellín Colombia en Julio de 1991. Es empresaria y modelo; en un espació dijo que posar desnuda para la revista ha sido lo más atrevido que ha hecho. De igual manera dio un consejo: ‘Disfrutar del sexo sin tapujos’, fue lo que dijo a los lectores de la revista ‘Playboy’.
“La red social de moda nos ofrece una ventana para observar a las mujeres más hermosas”, mencionó ‘Playboy’ en un comunicado.
A través de las ‘Stories’ en su cuenta oficial en Instagram, ‘Playboy’ dio a conocer a las 10 primeras y nuevas conejitas, mismas a las que llamó ‘Instagirls’:
50.- Mikalina Torre: ‘Playboy’ hizo una invitación para fantasear con ella, pues la destaca como ‘la hermosa’. Tiene 637k de seguidores en Instagram.
49.- Valentina Lequeux: ‘Playboy’ la define ‘con un cuerpo escultural’. En Instagram tiene 869k de seguidores.
48.- Ashley Mason: Modelo autraliana, ‘sus curvas pueden paralizar el tránsito de la CDMX sin ningún problema’ dijo ‘Playboy’. Tiene 633k de seguidores en Instagram.
47.- Patty López: De acuerdo a ‘Playboy’, ‘es una de las mujeres más sensuales en la televisón mexicana’. Está enamorada de la vida, el futbol y la conducción. En su cuenta de Instagram tiene 789k de seguidores.
46.- Natalie Jayne Roser: Amante de la vida, la buena comida, los viajes y los animales; es ‘una de las modelos más hermosas en la actualidad’, destacó ‘Playboy’. Tiene 892k de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram.
45.- Paula Tumala: Youtuber y presentadora de MTV Polska, ‘su cuerpo deja petrificados a más de uno’, dijo ‘Playboy’. Ella tiene 113k de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram.
44.- Vicky Aisha: Tiene ‘unas curvas de tentación’, mencionó ‘Playboy’. En su cuenta de Instagram tiene 1mm de seguidores.
43.- Nicky Gile: De acuerdo a la descripción de ‘Playboy’, es una ex porrista de la escuela Florida Atlantic University que se ha ganado la popularidad en redes sociales. En su cuenta de Instagram, tiene 1mm de seguidores.
42.- Noel Leon: ‘Playboy’, asegura que desde que vio la cuenta consideró que podría ser una de las ‘más hermosas del planeta’. En su cuenta de Instagram tiene 1mm de seguidores.
41.- Olga Katysheva: Considerada ‘una de las rusas favoritas’ por la revista ‘Playboy’. Se declara amante del chocolate y tiene 1.1mm de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram.
