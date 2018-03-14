Pink Floyd y su colaboración con Stephen Hawking

Nos remontamos al año del 94, el LP "The Division Bell" de la banda Pink Floyd contiene la rola < >, con la primer colaboración con esta banda y el físico Stephen Hawking.

El mensaje:

"For millions of years mankind lived just like the animals, Then something happenend which unleashed the power of our imagination We learned to talk......"

"Durante millones de años, la humanidad vivió como los animales. Entonces sucedió algo que desató el poder de nuestra imaginación

Aprendimos a hablar...."

20 años después David Gilmour y Nick Mason retomaron sesiones de este material no publicado, en común decidieron que el material con el que

contaban era suficiente para editar un nuevo LP.

Como tribunto al fallecido Rick Wright surge este albúm «The Endless River», la banda dió un sello espectacular al incluir material no publicado de las sesiones con el físico Stephen Hawking, la rola <



"Speech has allowed the communication of ideas, enabling human beings to work together to build the impossible . Mankind's greatest achievements have come about by talking. Our greatest hopes could become reality in the future, with the technology at our disposal, the possibilities are unbounded

All we need to do is make sure we keep talking"



"El habla ha permitido la comunicación de ideas, permitiendo a los seres humanos trabajar juntos para construir lo imposible

Los mayores logros de la humanidad se lograron al hablar. Nuestras mayores esperanzas podrían convertirse en realidad en el futuro,

con la tecnología a nuestra disposición, las posibilidades son ilimitadas.

Todo lo que tenemos que hacer es asegurarnos de seguir hablando"



Esta actividad dió inicio a la colaboraciones de Stephen Hawking en los distintos ámbitos de las artes, cine, radio, televisión, prensa, libros, etc.

“If you feel you are in a black hole, don’t give up, there’s a way out,” <<"Si sientes que estás en un agujero negro, no te rindas, hay una salida".>>

Stephen Hawking en el Royal Institute of Technology en Estocolmo.

