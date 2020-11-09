People's Choice Awards 2020: Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre los premios
¡Los premios People's Choice Awards ya casi están aquí! Revisa la lista completa de nominados antes de que se anuncien los ganadores este domingo 15 de noviembre.
Desde estrellas de cine como Charlize Theron y Will Smith hasta los favoritos de la televisión como Dan Levy y Cole Sprouse y las superestrellas de la música Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd y Lady Gaga, están nominados en los People's Choice Awards 2020.
Los premios se realizarán el domingo 15 de noviembre a las 9 pm en Santa Mónica, California. Esta edición número 46 se transmitirá en más de 100 países a través del canal de televisión de E!, sin embargo, también podrá sintonizarse en Latinoamérica a través de Universal TV, SYFY y Telemundo.
Como te hemos informado en La Verdad Noticias, este año hay algunas categorías nuevas como The New Artist of 2020, The Collaboration Song of 2020 y The Soundtrack Song of 2020, lo que eleva el total a 44 categorías en películas, televisión, música y cultura pop.
Incluso reconocerás a algunas de tus estrellas sociales favoritas entre la lista de nominaciones.
Estas son las mejores estrellas que 2020 tiene para ofrecer y ustedes decidieron el ganador de cada categoría, ya que los People’s Choice Award son la única entrega de premios para la gente, por la gente.
La votación comenzó el 1 de octubre y terminó el viernes 23 de octubre a las 11:59 pm ET. Por lo que ahora solo queda esperar los resultados y desearle mucho éxito a nuestro artista favorito.
Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards
PELÍCULAS
- Película 2020
- Bad Boys for Life
- Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Extraction
- Hamilton
- Project Power
- The Invisible Man
- The Old Guard
- Trolls World Tour
Pelicula comedia del 2020
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Like A Boss
- The Kissing Booth 2
- The King of Staten Island
- The Lovebirds
- The Wrong Missy
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
- Bill & Ted Face the Music
Película de acción
- Bad Boys for Life
- Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Bloodshot
- Extraction
- Mulan
- Power Project
- Tenet
- The Old Guard
Pelicula drama del 2020
- Hamilton
- Dangerous Lies
- Greyhound
- I Still Believe
- Invisible Man
- The High Note
- The Photograph
- The Way Back
Película familiar 2020
- Dolittle
- My Spy
- Onward
- Scoob!
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- The Call of the Wild
- The Willoughbys
- Trolls World Tour
Estrella película masculina 2020
- Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
- Jamie Foxx, Project Power
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential
- Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle
- Tom Hanks, Greyhound
- Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
- Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
Estrella película femenina 2020
- Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies
- Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
- Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
- Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
- Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
- Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss
- Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
Estrella película drama 2020
- Ben Affleck, The Way Back
- Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
- Issa Rae, The Photograph
- KJ Apa, I Still Believe
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Russell Crowe, Unhinged
- Tom Hanks, Greyhound
- Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note
Estrella de película de comedia 2020
- David Spade, The Wrong Missy
- Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
- Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
- Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music
- Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
- Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island
- Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
- Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Estrella película de acción 2020
- Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
- Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
- Jamie Foxx, Project Power
- John David Washington, Tenet
- Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
- Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
- Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
Serie 2020
- Grey's Anatomy
- Never Have I Ever
- Outer Banks
- The Bachelor
- The Last Dance
- The Masked Singer
- This Is Us
- Tiger King
Serie dramática 2020
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: SVU
- Outer Banks
- Ozark
- Power
- Riverdale
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
Serie comedia 2020
- Dead To Me
- Grown-ish
- Insecure
- Modern Family
- Never Have I Ever
- Saturday Night Live
- Schitt's Creek
- The Good Place
Reality show 2020
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Love & Hip Hop: New York
- Love Is Blind
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Queer Eye
Show de competencias 2020
- American Idol
- America's Got Talent
- Top Chef
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Bachelor
- The Challenge: Total Madness
- The Masked Singer
- The Voice
Estrella masculina de TV 2020
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
- Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carell, Space Force
Estrella femenina de TV 2020
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
- Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Estrella de drama TV 2020
- Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Estrella comedia de TV 2020
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
- Kate McKinnon, SNL
- Kristen Bell, The Good Place
- Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
- Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Talk Show 2020
- Good Morning America
- Live With Kelly & Ryan
- Red Table Talk
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- The Wendy Williams Show
- Today
Talk Show 2020
- Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Concurso de competencia 2020
- Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor
- Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Just Sam, American Idol
- Madison Prewett, The Bachelor
- Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer
- Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer
- Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle
Estrella de reality 2020
- Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
- Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey
- Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Bingeworthy Show 2020
- Cheer
- Love Is Blind
- Never Have I Ever
- Normal People
- Outer Banks
- Ozark
- Schitt's Creek
- Tiger King
SCI-FI/Fantasy show 2020
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow
- Legacies
- Locke & Key
- Supergirl
- Supernatural
- Wynonna Earp
- The Flash
- The Umbrella Academy
- Música
Artista masculino 2020
- Bad Bunny
- Blake Shelton
- DaBaby
- Drake
- J Balvin
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Baby
- The Weeknd
Artista femenino 2020
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Dua Lipa
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Miley Cyrus
- Taylor Swift
Grupo 2020
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chloe X Halle
- CNCO
- Dan + Shay
- Jonas Brothers
- twenty one pilots
Canción 2020
- "Break My Heart," Dua Lipa
- "Dynamite," BTS
- "Intentions," Justin Bieber
- "Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- "Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion
- "Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
- "WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Album 2020
- After Hours, The Weeknd
- High Off Life, Future
- Changes, Justin Bieber
- Chromatica, Lady Gaga
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
- Folklore, Taylor Swift
- Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
- YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Artista de EEUU 2020
- Blake Shelton
- Kane Brown
- Keith Urban
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Thomas Rhett
Artista latino 2020
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Nicky Jam
- Karol G
- Ozuna
Nuevo artista 2020
- Ava Max
- BENEE
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Roddy Ricch
- Saweetie
- Trevor Daniel
Video musiał 2020
- "Blinding Lights," The Weeknd
- "Dynamite," BTS
- "Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
- "Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
- "Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
- "Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
- "UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny, Tainy
- "WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Colaboración 2020
- "Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey
- "Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
- "Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
- "Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- "Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- "Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
- "WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- "Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
Canción banda sonora 2020
- "About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You
- "Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
- "Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- "Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan
- "On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, Scoob!
- "Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
- "Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People
- "The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour
Cultura Pop
Estrella social 2020
- Addison Rae
- Charli D' Amelio
- David Dobrik
- Dixie D'Amelio
- Emma Chamberlin
- Loren Gray
- Jojo Siwa
- Liza Koshy
Influencer Beauty 2020
- Antonio Garza
- Bretman Rock
- Desi Perkins
- Jackie Aina
- James Charles
- Nikita Dragun
- NIKKIETUTORIALS
- RCL Beauty
Social celebrity 2020
- Ariana Grande
- Britney Spears
- Justin Bieber
- Kim Kardashian West
- Kylie Jenner
- Lady Gaga
- LeBron James
- Selena Gomez
Estrella animal 2020
- Doug The Pug
- Esther the Wonder Pig
- Hosico
- Jiffpom
- Juniper the Fox
- Nala Cat
- Shinjiro Ono
- Suki Cat
Actor de comedia 2020
- 8:46, Dave Chappelle
- George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
- Jo Koy: In His Elements
- Leslie Jones: Time Machine
- Pete Davidson: Alive From New York
- The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Estrella del estilo 2020
- Janelle Monáe
- Kendall Jenner
- Kim Kardashian West
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- Rihanna
- Timothee Chalamet
- Zendaya
The game changer 2020
- Bubba Wallace
- Lebron James
- Michael Jordan
- Naomi Osaka
- Russell Wilson
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
Podcast 2020
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
- I Weigh with Jameela Jamil
- Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
- Staying In with Emily & Kumail
- The Viall Files
