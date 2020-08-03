Orlando Bloom cree que muerte de su perro Mighty "da paso" a llegada de su bebé

Orlando Bloom está tratando de encontrar lo bueno de una mala situación y cree que su perro, Mighty, murió para "dar paso" a su bebé con Katy Perry, por muy extraño que parezca para sus fans.

Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom, quienes esperan a su primer hijo juntos, quedaron devastados el mes pasado cuando su amado perro, Mighty, desapareció cerca de su casa en Montecito, California.

El collar de Mighty fue descubierto siete días después y Orlando Bloom de 43 años, dio la triste noticia de que su amigo peludo había muerto: "Probablemente fue bueno para Katy verme llegar tan lejos como pude, para tratar de encontrarlo", dijo a The Mirror.

La prometida de Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry de 35 años, está actualmente embarazada de su primera hija, y muy cerca de su fecha prevista para el parto.

Orlando Bloom devastado por muerte de Mighty

Al anunciar la muerte de Mighty, Orlando Bloom dijo estar devastado por lo sucedido. La pequeña mascota de la pareja estuvo perdido por varios días antes de darlo por muerto.

"Mighty fue la representación física y externa de mi corazón. Katy me lo regaló, viajó a todas partes conmigo y me va a hacer llorar, así que no quiero hablar demasiado de eso porque lo extraño mucho''.

Orlando Bloom y sus fans despiden a Mighty

El actor de Piratas del Caribe continuó: 'Desapareció una noche hace un par de semanas. Nunca está fuera de mi vista, pero simplemente se alejó porque es un poco aventurero y, sinceramente, pensé que iba a emprender un camino de aventura".

Orlando Bloom agregó: "Pasé siete días buscando y buscando porque no podía creerlo hasta que encontramos su collar". Fue muy doloroso, pero él siempre estará conmigo. Y curiosamente, probablemente haya dejado paso a esta pequeña niña que pronto entrará en mi vida".

Después de enterarse de que Mighty había muerto, Orlando Bloom visitó un salón de tatuajes para que el nombre de Mighty se entintara en su pecho con un as de espadas dentro de un corazón.

Orlando Bloom dijo a sus seguidores de Instagram: "Mighty está del otro lado ahora. Después de 7 días de búsqueda desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer y hasta altas horas de la madrugada, hoy, el séptimo día encontramos su collar.

Orlando Bloom se tatuó el nombre de su mascota en honor a su muerte

"He llorado más esta semana de lo que creía posible, lo cual ha sido muy catártico y curativo ... No dejé ninguna piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de todos los agujeros de hombres, debajo de las carreteras, busqué en cada patio trasero y en la cama del arroyo", finalizó Orlando Bloom.