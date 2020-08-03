Orlando Bloom cree que muerte de su perro Mighty "da paso" a llegada de su bebé
Orlando Bloom devastado por la muerte de Mighty, su perro, cree que sirvió para dar paso a la llegada de su bebé con Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom está tratando de encontrar lo bueno de una mala situación y cree que su perro, Mighty, murió para "dar paso" a su bebé con Katy Perry, por muy extraño que parezca para sus fans.
Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom, quienes esperan a su primer hijo juntos, quedaron devastados el mes pasado cuando su amado perro, Mighty, desapareció cerca de su casa en Montecito, California.
El collar de Mighty fue descubierto siete días después y Orlando Bloom de 43 años, dio la triste noticia de que su amigo peludo había muerto: "Probablemente fue bueno para Katy verme llegar tan lejos como pude, para tratar de encontrarlo", dijo a The Mirror.
I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times. Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. ��❤️
La prometida de Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry de 35 años, está actualmente embarazada de su primera hija, y muy cerca de su fecha prevista para el parto.
Al anunciar la muerte de Mighty, Orlando Bloom dijo estar devastado por lo sucedido. La pequeña mascota de la pareja estuvo perdido por varios días antes de darlo por muerto.
"Mighty fue la representación física y externa de mi corazón. Katy me lo regaló, viajó a todas partes conmigo y me va a hacer llorar, así que no quiero hablar demasiado de eso porque lo extraño mucho''.
El actor de Piratas del Caribe continuó: 'Desapareció una noche hace un par de semanas. Nunca está fuera de mi vista, pero simplemente se alejó porque es un poco aventurero y, sinceramente, pensé que iba a emprender un camino de aventura".
Orlando Bloom agregó: "Pasé siete días buscando y buscando porque no podía creerlo hasta que encontramos su collar". Fue muy doloroso, pero él siempre estará conmigo. Y curiosamente, probablemente haya dejado paso a esta pequeña niña que pronto entrará en mi vida".
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l
Después de enterarse de que Mighty había muerto, Orlando Bloom visitó un salón de tatuajes para que el nombre de Mighty se entintara en su pecho con un as de espadas dentro de un corazón.
Orlando Bloom dijo a sus seguidores de Instagram: "Mighty está del otro lado ahora. Después de 7 días de búsqueda desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer y hasta altas horas de la madrugada, hoy, el séptimo día encontramos su collar.
"He llorado más esta semana de lo que creía posible, lo cual ha sido muy catártico y curativo ... No dejé ninguna piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de todos los agujeros de hombres, debajo de las carreteras, busqué en cada patio trasero y en la cama del arroyo", finalizó Orlando Bloom.
