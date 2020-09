One Punch Man: Estos son los héroes Clase S ¡espectacular!

Attacking normal guys is wrong, but punishing criminals isn't!



Puripuri Prisoner is here to bring Fabulous Justice to the cheaters.

Report them on the Hero Association Page.



Find fellow heroes @

https://t.co/OBvtENmdRN

For the Dev Association@

https://t.co/oTRG5sVFnM pic.twitter.com/EBlgqq0gVE