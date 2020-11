One Piece: Ya puedes leer el manga de forma gratuita fuera de Japón

Luffy’s Journey to 1,000 One Piece Chapters and Beyond! In East Blue, Luffy gets a ship and adds Zolo, Nami, Usopp and Sanji to his crew, The Straw Hats. To celebrate, we’re making Chapters 72–81 free for everyone to read for a week! #LuffysJourney https://t.co/XyAa25Xwbs pic.twitter.com/RsAEN2uB9f