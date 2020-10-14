One Piece: Chica luce INCREÍBLE cosplay de Perona rodeada de sus fantasmas

Entre las muchas mujeres de One Piece, se dedica poco espacio al Perona. La reina de los fantasmas de Thriller Bark en realidad aparece muy pocas veces en One Piece: solo aparece durante la presentación de la isla propiedad de Gecko Moria, justo antes del salto temporal cuando entra en contacto con Zoro y luego muy pocas apariciones después de dos años.

A pesar de no tener gran participación en los episodios de One Piece, es apreciado por muchos fanáticos que están encantados de verla nuevamente por algunos dibujos animados. Con un temperamento muy particular, la niña a menudo se comporta de manera excelente y le gusta deprimir a los demás con su propio poder.

Además, su Fruta del Diablo que la hace evocar fantasmas y la isla de Thriller Bark le dan un tono muy cementerio. Precisamente este cementerio y aura oscura cobra vida con el cosplay de Perona creado por Vero Lon.

Magnifico cosplay de Perona de One Piece

Vero Lon la niña alemana, con la ayuda de su fotógrafo Bartosch Matthias Kaletha creo una excelente producción de este cosplay y nos compartió varias fotos en las que interpreta el papel de la niña fantasma apesar que no vimos a Perona durante mucho tiempo en el anime de One Piece, la chica logra igualar hasta el ultimo detalle del personaje.

El ex-teniente de Gecko Moria es reprendido con los zapatos previos al salto temporal , luego con el chal de colores y la falda roja con camiseta blanca y medias a rayas, junto con la inevitable corona en la cabeza, así es como Perona lucia en varios episodios de One Piece.

En algunas fotos también aparecen algunos fantasmas dispuestos a atacar. ¿Que te parece este cosplay de Perona personaje de la serie de One Piece? Dejanos tus comentarios