One Piece: Chica luce INCREÍBLE cosplay de Perona rodeada de sus fantasmas
Apodada "Ghost Princess", Perona es una de las Cuatro Personas Misteriosas de Thriller Bark en One Piece, este cosplay es impresionante
Entre las muchas mujeres de One Piece, se dedica poco espacio al Perona. La reina de los fantasmas de Thriller Bark en realidad aparece muy pocas veces en One Piece: solo aparece durante la presentación de la isla propiedad de Gecko Moria, justo antes del salto temporal cuando entra en contacto con Zoro y luego muy pocas apariciones después de dos años.
A pesar de no tener gran participación en los episodios de One Piece, es apreciado por muchos fanáticos que están encantados de verla nuevamente por algunos dibujos animados. Con un temperamento muy particular, la niña a menudo se comporta de manera excelente y le gusta deprimir a los demás con su propio poder.
Además, su Fruta del Diablo que la hace evocar fantasmas y la isla de Thriller Bark le dan un tono muy cementerio. Precisamente este cementerio y aura oscura cobra vida con el cosplay de Perona creado por Vero Lon.
Magnifico cosplay de Perona de One Piece
Vero Lon la niña alemana, con la ayuda de su fotógrafo Bartosch Matthias Kaletha creo una excelente producción de este cosplay y nos compartió varias fotos en las que interpreta el papel de la niña fantasma apesar que no vimos a Perona durante mucho tiempo en el anime de One Piece, la chica logra igualar hasta el ultimo detalle del personaje.
Have you heard about @confort_germany ? It's an online Cosplay Convention by German cosplayers for cosplayers. The team came up with the idea due to all the conventions being cancelled because of Corona. It's an awesome, fun and connecting event - make sure to drop by at the new ConFort at the end of this month! They host many live tutorials and more. Here is my submission for the #confort2contest . It's a cosplay contest for self made costumes (but there's one for bought cosplays as well, so check the possibilities out!). I'm going with my classic Perona cosplay from the series One Piece. �� Because I didn't have Instagram when I first sewed this cosplay and built the crown, I don't have any WIP pictures of these costume parts. But I found some from my amendments last year in my story archive where I worked on the new umbrella, the top and the wig. My costume is made out of felt, which made it easy to cut the characteristic curves in the skirt, but makes it impossible to machine-wash the skirt & cape �� It was my first real cosplay and I wasn't experienced with sewing yet, so I still went for the felt due to it's easy handling during sewing. The crown is my highlight about the costume. I built it out of EVA-foam and sticked it together using contact cement, my one and only cosplay glue! �� It's primed with wood glue, then painted with acrylic colours and sealed with wood glue again. The gold attachments are wooden things I bought and then painted with real gold enamel. For the top I bought a white crop top and added the felt to the sleeves and neckline, plus painted the skull logo on top with textile paint. For the umbrella, I bought a nice red one and sewed many equally cut pieces of red lacquer fabric on the outer sides, plus crafted horns out of papier mâché and sprayed them red. Sealed them with wood glue again. I then glued on velcro on the bottom side of the eyes (out of white laquer plastic sheet + edding marker ��) and horns with contact cement. Then I sewed the counter parts of the velcro onto the umbrella, so now both parts are detachable for better transport. I bought the tights and high heels, but had to fix the heels with contact cement ��
El ex-teniente de Gecko Moria es reprendido con los zapatos previos al salto temporal , luego con el chal de colores y la falda roja con camiseta blanca y medias a rayas, junto con la inevitable corona en la cabeza, así es como Perona lucia en varios episodios de One Piece.
TE RECOMENDAMOS LEER:Todo lo que debes saber del ANIME ¡El mundo de la animación japonesa!
En algunas fotos también aparecen algunos fantasmas dispuestos a atacar. ¿Que te parece este cosplay de Perona personaje de la serie de One Piece? Dejanos tus comentarios
Comentarios