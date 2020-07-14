“Nunca dejé de amarte”: el desgarrador mensaje del ‘ex’ de Naya Rivera

Recordemos que hace unas semanas inició una intensa búsqueda de la actriz Naya Rivera, conocida por su papel de Santana López en la popular serie musical “Glee”, quien desapareció en medio del lago Piru del estado de California.

Razón por la cual varios de sus compañeros de la farándula se sumaron a las cadenas de ayuda para encontrar a la actriz, y uno de ellos fue el actor Tahj Mowry, ex pareja de Naya Rivera y quien conmocionó todas las redes sociales a través de un emotivo mensaje.

Cabe mencionar que el mensaje del actor fue momentos antes de que se encontrara el cuerpo de la actriz de 33 años, quien lamentablemente falleció ahogada en el lago Piru, donde se encontraba dando un paseo junto a su hijo de 4 años Josey.

“Ninguna mujer ha alcanzado nunca lo que me diste o como me hiciste sentir. Nunca me ha gustado admitirlo pero nunca dejé de amarte”