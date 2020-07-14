“Nunca dejé de amarte”: el desgarrador mensaje del ‘ex’ de Naya Rivera
Tahj Mowry, ex pareja de Naya Rivera conmocionó todas las redes sociales al compartir uno de los mensajes más desgarradores para la actriz.
Recordemos que hace unas semanas inició una intensa búsqueda de la actriz Naya Rivera, conocida por su papel de Santana López en la popular serie musical “Glee”, quien desapareció en medio del lago Piru del estado de California.
Razón por la cual varios de sus compañeros de la farándula se sumaron a las cadenas de ayuda para encontrar a la actriz, y uno de ellos fue el actor Tahj Mowry, ex pareja de Naya Rivera y quien conmocionó todas las redes sociales a través de un emotivo mensaje.
Cabe mencionar que el mensaje del actor fue momentos antes de que se encontrara el cuerpo de la actriz de 33 años, quien lamentablemente falleció ahogada en el lago Piru, donde se encontraba dando un paseo junto a su hijo de 4 años Josey.
“Ninguna mujer ha alcanzado nunca lo que me diste o como me hiciste sentir. Nunca me ha gustado admitirlo pero nunca dejé de amarte”
Fue parte del desgarrador mensaje de Tahj Mowry en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una fotografía de Naya, donde el actor había mencionado que se encontraba aferrado a la esperanza de que su compañera iba a ser encontrada con vida.
Asimismo Mowry dejó en claro que con Naya Rivera había vivido algunos de sus mejores momentos de toda la vida, desde un inolvidable amor hasta un corazón roto y una bella amistad que trascendió con los años.
My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla - you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda - whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ♥️
Como era de esperarse este mensaje del actor hoy más que nunca ha causado una gran emoción entre los seguidores de la actriz. Una desgarradora publicación que hasta ahora lleva más de 300,000 mil likes y miles de comentarios.
La confirmación de la muerte de Naya Rivera ha conmocionado a todo el mundo artístico, no sólo por ser un fallecimiento inesperado, sino por las diferentes teorías que existen sobre el elenco de Glee y la maldición que los persigue.
