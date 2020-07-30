Nominaciones 2020 VMA: Agregan categoría de cuarentena
VMA agregó la categoría “Mejor video musical desde casa” durante la cuarentena. ¡Vota por tu favorito!
Reconociendo que el panorama de la cultura pop ha sido un poco extraño este año, a causa de Everything, MTV anunció hoy que está ajustando las categorías para sus próximos Video Music Awards para reflejar mejor nuestra semi-realidad actual. Específicamente, el programa de premios, programado para transmisión web el 23 de agosto, ha agregado categorías para Mejor video musical desde casa y Mejor actuación de cuarentena este año, reconociendo grandes avances en las bellas artes.
Los nominados para la categoría de videos caseros incluyen personas con algunos hogares bonitos, es cierto; 5 Seconds Of Summer, Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber, Blink-182, Drake, John Legend y Twenty One Pilots están nominados para estas hazañas de bricolaje. Legend también obtuvo una nominación por su desempeño en cuarentena por su serie de conciertos #togetherathome; Chloe X Halle, CNCO, DJ D-Nice, Lady Gaga y Post Malone se unieron a la categoría.
Por supuesto, los VMA no solo celebran grandes avances en el desempeño adyacente de Tik-Tok este año. La entrega de premios también contará con el conjunto habitual de premios basados en el género, además de canción, video y artista del año. Los principales nominados este año incluyen a Grande y Lady Gaga (9 nominaciones cada uno), y Billie Eilish, quien obtuvo 6. Puede ver la lista completa de nominados a continuación.
AND THE NOMINEES FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR ARE...

Nominaciones 2020 VMA
Video del año
- Billie Eilish - "todo lo que quería" - Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD - “Godzilla” - Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Futuro ft. Drake - "La vida es buena" - Epic Records / Freebandz
- Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Streamline / Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift - "El hombre" - Republic Records
- The Weeknd - "Luces cegadoras" - XO / Republic Records
Artista del año
- DaBaby - SCMG / Interscope Records
- Justin Bieber - RBMG / Def Jam
- Lady Gaga - Streamline / Interscope Records
- Megan Thee Stallion - 300 Entretenimiento
- Post Malone - Registros de la República
- The Weeknd - XO / Republic Records
Canción del año
- Billie Eilish - "Todo lo que quería" - Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat - "Dilo" - Kemosabe / RCA Records
- Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Streamline / Interscope Records
- Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage" - 300 Entretenimiento
- Post Malone - "Círculos" - Republic Records
- Roddy Ricch - "The Box" - Atlantic Records
Mejor coolaboración
- Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber - "Stuck with U" - Republic Records / Def Jam
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin - "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)" - Epic Records / We The Best
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid - "Gente guapa" - Atlantic Records
- Futuro ft. Drake - "La vida es buena" - Epic Records / Freebandz
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj - "Tusa" - Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Streamline / Interscope Records
Lady Gaga es la única artista este año en estar nominada a las 3 mayores categorías de los VMA's 2020: "Artista Del Año", "Video Del Año" y "Canción del Año".

Mejor artista nuevo
- Doja Cat - Kemosabe / RCA Records
- Jack Harlow - Generación Ahora / Atlantic Records
- Lewis Capaldi - Capitol Records
- Roddy Ricch - Atlantic Records
- Tate McRae - RCA Records
- Yungblud - Grabaciones de locomoción / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
Mejor Pop
- BTS - "On" - Big Hit Entertainment
- Halsey - "Deberías estar triste" - Capitol Records
- Jonas Brothers - "Qué debe hacer un hombre" - Republic Records
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo - "Intenciones" - RBMG / Def Jam
- Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me" - Streamline / Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift - "Amante" - Republic Records
Mejor Hip-Hop
- DaBaby - "BOP" - SCMG / Interscope Records
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD - “Godzilla” - Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Futuro ft. Drake - "La vida es buena" - Epic Records / Freebandz
- Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage" - 300 Entretenimiento
- Roddy Ricch - "The Box" - Atlantic Records
- Travis Scott - "Más alto en la habitación" - Epic Records / Cactus Jack
Mejor Rock
- Blink-182 - "Días felices" - Columbia Records
- Coldplay - "Huérfanos" - Atlantic Records
- Evanescence - "Wasted On You" - BMG
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean - "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" - Island Records
- Green Day - "¡Oh, sí!" - Reprise / Warner Records
- The Killers - "Precaución" - Island Records
And your nominees for ✨BEST POP ✨at the 2020 #VMAs are:
@BTS_twt
@ladygaga & @ArianaGrande
@jonasbrothers
@justinbieber ft. @QuavoStuntin
@halsey
@taylorswift13

Mejor alternativa
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
Mejor latino
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
- J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
Mejor R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Mejor K-Pop
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
- EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
- Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
Mejor video
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
- H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
Mejor video musical desde casa
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
- Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
- John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
Mejor rendimiento de cuarentena
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Mejor dirección
- Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
Army!! ¡Ya están disponibles las nominaciones de #VMA
@BTS_twt están nominados en 3 categorías
1. Mejor pop
2. Mejor K-pop
3. Mejor coreografía (aún no)


Mejor cinematografía
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Mejor dirección de arte
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Mejores efectos visuales
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Mejor coreografía
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Mejor edición
- Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
