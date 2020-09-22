Noah Cyrus creyó que no llegaría a cumplir 20 años debido a su depresión
Noah Cyrus habló acerca de cómo sus problemas de salud mental le hicieron creer que no llegaría a cumplir los 20 años cuando apenas tenía 18.
Noah Cyrus habló sobre algunos de sus problemas de salud mental en una conmovedora publicación de Instagram el lunes.
La cantautora de 20 años profundizó en su historia de depresión mientras marcaba el segundo aniversario de su EP debut Good Cry.
Durante lo más profundo de su depresión cuando tenía 18 años, la hermana menor de Miley Cyrus dudaba que pudiera llegar a cumplir 20 años.
Tras romper con el rapero Lil Xan, Noah Cyrus vende sus lágrimas por 12.000 dólares el frasco �� y no es joda, ES DE VERDAD ������— Venus Media (@venusmedia) September 20, 2018
Más info➡️ https://t.co/v4FDOSy1Ho pic.twitter.com/hqRz2cAvIu
La extensa publicación de Noah incluía la portada bañada en rosa de su EP, en la que se dibujaba una foto de ella para agregar lágrimas y líneas al estilo de un cómic.
“Mi primer EP ‘Good Cry’ salió hoy hace 2 años. El tiempo vuela”, comenzó.
'He pasado por muchas cosas desde entonces. sacar este ep y salir de gira durante uno de los momentos más depresivos de mi vida fue muy difícil. Todos los días sentía como levantar pesas de 100 libras solo para levantarse de la cama. El dolor en mi pecho por el dolor se sentía insoportable '', continuó.
my first ep ‘Good Cry’ came out 2 years ago today. time flies. i’ve been through so much since then. putting this ep out and going on tour during one of the most depressive times in my life was so hard. every day felt like lifting 100lb weights just to get out of bed. the ache in my chest from the pain felt unbearable.. at 18 i didn’t think i was going to be here for a 20th birthday soon to be 21. they felt 1000 years away. it seems impossible... i was so sad. so hurt. and so scared. thank you to everyone that’s been by my side during all of my progression and the times where it felt like i was regressing. every day is work when it comes to your mental health and personal battles. not every day is going to be hell and not every day is going to be perfect. i’m still figuring that out. thank you Cyrens for being patient... (I STILL AINT PUT OUT NC-17) thank you for understanding how growing up so publicly was hard on me.. thank you for your support and continuing to grow with me. these 2 years have had many ups and downs but my friends, family, and fans are what kept me (somewhat) sane lol. this ep means so much to me and always will.. i always have written nothing but the truth and this ep was exactly that. i still stand with needing a good fuckin cry every once in awhile. i know that pain is something we HAVE to feel and experience. i owe this album so much. it tought me so much about myself... and looking back at myself then to sho i am now i just want to run back in time and give that Noah a huge ass hug.. as she was breaking ever so slowly. i’m so happy that i was able to create something that everyone relates to... i turned the pain into something beautiful that others can sing, cry, or smile to and nothing makes me feel more purposeful than that. i love you all thank you so much for everything ����
La abrumadora depresión le hizo temer que no tendría mucho futuro: “A los 18 no pensé que iba a estar aquí para cumplir 20 años y pronto cumplir 21 años. Se sentían a 1000 años de distancia. parece imposible ... estaba tan triste. Tan herida. Y tan asustada.
Noah Cyrus agradece el apoyo que ha recibido
Noah continuó agradeciendo a los amigos y fanáticos que la apoyaron durante los días más oscuros de su depresión.
'Todos los días son un trabajo cuando se trata de tu salud mental y batallas personales. no todos los días van a ser un infierno y no todos los días van a ser perfectos. todavía lo estoy averiguando '', continuó.
Añadió que crecer en público le supuso desafíos especiales y describió haber tenido 'muchos altibajos' durante los últimos dos años.
'Este ep significa mucho para mí y siempre lo será ... siempre he escrito nada más que la verdad y este ep fue exactamente eso. Todavía estoy de pie con la necesidad de llorar de vez en cuando.
'Sé que el dolor es algo que TENEMOS que sentir y experimentar. Le debo mucho a este álbum. Me enseñó mucho sobre mí mismo ... y mirándome a mí mismo y luego a ver que soy ahora, solo quiero retroceder en el tiempo y darle a Noah un gran abrazo ... ya que se estaba rompiendo muy lentamente '', escribió.
Quizás te interese:Noah Cyrus rompe en llanto tras vivir a la sombra de su hermana Miley
Noah concluyó su nota, pero resaltó cómo convirtió su dolor 'en algo hermoso que otros puedan cantar, llorar o sonreír', lo que le dio un sentido de propósito.
Comentarios