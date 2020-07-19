Nick Cannon al borde del suicidio tras muerte de amigo y escándalos racistas
Nick Cannon reveló que ha tenido pensamientos suicidas después sus recientes y que un amigo cercano se quitará la vida
Nick Cannon parece haber contemplado el suicidio tras llamar al 2020 el año más "jodido que he presenciado", hablando de su amigo que, según él, se quitó la vida, y agregó que estaba en "una oscura contemplación de continuando mi existencia física en este planeta" y admirando a su amigo que “tenía las pelotas para hacerlo".
Es un mensaje alarmante, pero no totalmente sorprendente, pues Nick Cannon también ha sido criticado por todos lados, después de los comentarios antisemitas que hizo en un podcast, por lo que se disculpó.
Aunque Nick Cannon dice que está tratando de educarse mientras se reune con rabinos y otros, ahora está siendo atacado por disculparse. Además de eso, Viacom lo despidió de 'Wild' n Out'.
I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth������— Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020
Nick dijo el jueves: "Herí a toda una comunidad y me dolió mucho, pensé que no podía empeorar. Luego vi a mi propia comunidad volverse en mi contra y llamarme vendido para pedir disculpas", agregó, "Buenas noches. Disfruta de la Tierra".
Nick Cannon sufre la muerte de amigo cercano
Nick Cannon contó en Instagram la historia de su amigo, Ryan Bowers, un rapero prometedor que recién firmó con su sello discográfico, quien recibió un disparo en su propia casa el año pasado por un policía de San Diego.
El todavía presentador de Fox dice que Ryan Bowers estuvo en coma durante meses, pero él se mantuvo a su lado. Nick Cannon dice que su amigo luchó duro, volviendo a aprender funciones básicas como caminar, y en la superficie, pareció recuperarse.
Ryan Bowers incluso volvió a presentarse en conciertos con entradas agotadas, pero por dentro estaba dolido, susurrando a Nick Cannon: "Todo sigue doliendo".
Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse... 2020 is definitely the most fucked up year I’ve ever witnessed! After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it. I’ve said it once and I will say it again, this was the strongest dude I’ve ever met! Just over a year ago a San Diego Police Officer rushed in his home and unjustifiably shot him placing him in a coma for months. I stood by his bedside and promised him that if he made it out & fought the good fight that I would make his dream come true and put his album out and share his story with the world. He fought and fought, he woke up, they stitched him up, he learned to walk and talk again and within months we were back in the studio recording. Even through his strength he would whisper to me that “Everything Still Hurts”. His music was definitely his safe haven and it was amazing. Paying for lawyers, putting money in his pocket, even putting the music together all meant nothing because I feel like I failed my little brother. The Cops will get away with shooting another kid, everyone will just look at this as yet another loving farewell post, but to me @ryanbowersob was so much more than that. Once again my brother you have put this world in perspective for me. You would do that quite often because I never understood how someone who was experiencing sooo much pain could still laugh and smile through it all. This photo was the last time we seen each other in person. It was your first show back! Soldout crowd in our hometown San Diego and you rocked it!! You were so happy!! Proved to so many that you could do it and that you were Super Human! The greatest comeback I ever saw!! We almost made it little bro! But I guess even flying Super Heros have to land eventually. But I am certain that your energy will never die and your Spirit is eternal, so I ask you still to forgive me for letting you down Warrior. I can’t help but think if I wasnt so engulfed in my own bullshit I could’ve been there for you when you finally took your life after several attempts... Fuck this place!! #CantWin #ForLosing��
Sobre el suicidio de Ryan Bowers, Nick Cannon dice:
"No puedo evitar pensar que si no estuviera tan envuelto en mis propios problemas podría haber estado allí para ti cuando finalmente te quitaste la vida después de varios intentos ¡Al diablo todo! #CantWin # ForLosing".
De acuerdo a TMZ, el médico forense a cargo del caso aseguró que Ryan Bowers murió el sábado.
