Netflix: Película de Pokémon te destroza el corazón con el llanto de Pikachu

Pikachu's little "Pika Pika"s aren't just random noises; whenever Pikachu says "Pikapi," for example, he's actually calling out his Trainer's name.



"Pi-ka-pi" → "Sa-to-shi."



Pay attention to how often Pikachu calls out Satoshi's name during *that* scene in MSB Evolution. pic.twitter.com/KCbI3SQSs6