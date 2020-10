Nanatsu No Taizai: 10 piezas de Fan Art de Escanor que lo enorgullecerían

Hello! nanatsu no taizai it's an incredible anime and Escanor is one of my favorite characters, so I draw it ;3 Enjoy! here is the link to the speedpaint. <3https://t.co/f4nbEou3kK#NanatsuNoTaizai #Escanor #speedpaint #digitalart #fanart pic.twitter.com/DuuNDx0WBg