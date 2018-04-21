Muere el actor Verne Troyer quien interpreto a Griphook en Harry Potter
Fallece actor quien dio vida al personaje de ‘Griphook’ en la ‘película Harry Potter’ y en la película ‘Austin Power’ con el personaje de ‘Mine Me'
A principios del mes de abril, el actor había sido internado después de haber consumido drogas y beber alcohol en exceso. Durante muchos años el actor lucho contra el alcoholismo.
Apenas la semana pasada se dio a conocer que fue hospitalizado debido a un cuadro de depresión y alcoholismo.
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio
El actor Verne Troyer, mejor conocido por interpretar a ‘Mini me’ en la película “Austin Powers” junto a Mike Myers, murió este sábado a los 49 años de edad.
El actor alcanzó la fama en 1999, con el papel de "Mini Me" en la película Austin Powers, protagonizada por Mike Myers, que tuvo su segunda parte en 2002. En 2001, Troyer interpretó a Griphook, en el filme Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal.
A través de su cuenta de Facebook, su familia informó sobre el fallecimiento y aunque todo parece indicar que se suicidó, hasta el momento no se conocen los detalles del deceso.
"Verne fue también un luchador cuando se trataba de sus propias batallas. Durante años ha luchado y ha ganado, ha luchado y ha ganado, ha luchado y ha ganado algunas veces más, aunque, desgraciadamente, esta vez fue demasiado", añade el mensaje oficial.
Algunos comentarios no se hicieron esperar, al conocer la triste noticia del actor: "Es con gran tristeza y corazones increíblemente pesados para escribir que Verne falleció hoy", “Verne era una persona extremadamente cariñosa. Quería hacer sonreír a todos, ser feliz y reír”, escribieron en el comunicado.
Aunque se desconocen las causas de la muerte del actor, que no fueron precisadas en el comunicado, en el mismo se incluye el siguiente mensaje: "La depresión y el suicidio son cuestiones muy serias. Nunca se sabe por qué tipo de batalla está pasando alguien por dentro. Sea amable con los demás".
"La depresión y el suicidio son asuntos serios", dice el mensaje. "Nunca sabes qué tipo de batallas lleva alguien por dentro".
El mensaje de su cuenta oficial de Instagram en el que se anuncia su muerte, se refiere a Troyer como un "luchador".
