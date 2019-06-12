Mira el póster oficial de la NUEVA película de Quentin Tarantino “Once upon a Time in Hollywood”
La fecha de estreno de Once upon a Time in Hollywood está cada vez más cerca y el póster oficial ya fue revelado.
Once upon a Time in Hollywood es la película más pronta a estrenar de Quentin Tarantino, este director es muy controversial por el trama que le da a sus películas, así como las múltiples escenas sangrientas que nos muestra, como lo podemos observar en Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, Django, The Hateful Eight, entre otras.
Te puede interesar: Lanzan trailer de ‘Érase una vez en Hollywood’ de Quentin Tarantino (VIDEO)
Esta película que está próxima a estrenarse goza de un excelente reparto, donde la mayoría de los actores ha trabajado anteriormente con Quentin Tarantino. Podremos ver en la pantalla grande a Leonardo Dicaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Bruce Dern, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, entre otros.
Once upon a Time in Hollywood será una película de crimen y misterio que se centrará en los asesinatos de la familia Manson, donde podremos ver a un actor de televisión y su doble embarcarse a una odisea para hacerse un nombre en la industria del cine por la época de los asesinatos de Charles Manson en Los Ángeles.
El pasado 12 de junio se dio a conocer el póster oficial de la película a través de la cuenta oficial “onceinhollywood”. En el póster se puede ver que esta será la novena película del director, así como un arte algo retro inspirado en los 70's,y podemos ver a los múltiples actores que estarán presente en la cinta.
Once upon a Time in Hollywood será estrenada en el cine el próxima 26 de julio por Sony Pictures. Aunque la película ya fue proyectada el pasado 22 de mayo en el Festival de Cannes, donde fue muy ovacionada, lo que ha elevado las expectativas de sus seguidores y la emoción por su estreno ha aumentado.
