Mira el póster oficial de la NUEVA película de Quentin Tarantino “Once upon a Time in Hollywood”

'Inglorious Basterds' is perhaps not only one of my favourite Quentin Tarantino films, but also one of my favourite films of all time. War history is a deeply fascinating on its own, though Tarantino uses the subject to create a brilliant, albeit bloody story about a fictional universe where the Nazi Party gets obliterated in a cinema screening andMike Myers works for Winston Churchill... ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• In the past two weeks, I have already reviewed three of QT's biggest hits, so it's wonder I gave another one of the legendary director's films a watch. Even though the film was slightly less spectacular than my first viewing; this page will always have been 'The Inglorious Reviewer' and I will never regret that! Even though this one may not be as iconic as #PulpFiction or #KillBill, it has plenty to offer- genius writing, many bloody tense scenes and some amazing acting, especially from Christopher Waltz (that Oscar Win was fucking deserved!) ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Waltz isn't the only actor that needs some congratulations for their superb acting; Brad Pitt and Eli Roth, and German born Michael Fassbender and Diane Kruger are superb, even when speaking German or rough Italian! The genius of Tarantino is further shown when looking into the cast's backgrounds; nearly every actor shares the same nationality (even religion) making their stories far more great. However, as I previously mentioned Waltz shows his sheer talent in the first fifteen minutes and for the rest of the play; he somehow makes a despicable Nazi an interesting, human character who you somehow wanted to succeed! ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Continues in Comments ⏬

