Mia Khalifa provoca a la imaginación con candentes fotos (FOTO)
La belleza y sensualidad de la ex actriz porno Mia Khalifa vuelve a hacerse presente en las redes sociales.
Como todos ya sabemos, Mia Khalifa es una de las figuras del cine para adultos más famosa y reconocida dentro y fuera de la industria porno. Su belleza y escultural figura, han llevado a esta libanesa a alcanzar la cima de la fama y es por ello que la hoy conductora ha decidido consentir a sus seguidores compartiendo contenido que para muchos resulto ser todo un regalo.
Moment of gratitude for everyone who has wished me a happy birthday today, and for every beautiful blessing that has come my way this year. Last year on my birthday I proclaimed “25 is the year of being fat and happy,” and I ate and laughed my way through every day of it with that in mind. 26 started off just the same, fat and happy with the most incredible meal in my hometown, and that alone meant the world to me. Just wish @robertsandberg could’ve been there ☹️♥️ Thank you, @minibarbyjose and @barminibyjose for getting my “almost 30” years off to a great start �� and thank you especially to @jlfhernandez, @chefrubenmosquero, and the entire team at Minibar!!!
Mia Khalifa enciende Instagram
Luego de haber sido una de las máximas representantes de la industria porno, Mia Khalifa opto por separarse de este medio para poder emprender una nueva etapa en su vida; con novio, con otro tipo de vida y por supuesto otro trabajo totalmente diferente al anterior.
February 21st, 2018, I was scrolling through Instagram and saw the most heartwarming video posted by @michelinguide of the first ever Swedish restaurant to earn 3 stars celebrating their achievement. . That video led me to @restaurantfrantzen’s page, where past the mesmerizing food and sexy open kitchen, was a goodbye photo of a sweet looking (seemingly tattoo-less) chef who was being wished well on his journey from Frantzén in Stockholm, to his new job in Copenhagen. . . I must’ve stared at this photo for 5 minutes before I realized he was tagged and I could stalk him!! So I went to his page, and dove through about 57 weeks worth of the most inspired and delicious looking food I’ve ever seen, as well as uncovering his extensive tattoo collection, and other sweet insights into who he is and what he likes to do (drink a fuck ton of milk). I followed him. . . A couple hours later, I got a DM notification and immediately got nervous. HE MADE ME NERVOUS!! A couple days later, we were tired of the constant texting and snapchatting, so we decided to FaceTime. A couple months later, we were FaceTiming every night for minimum 1-2 hours after he got off work at 1AM Copenhagen time. A couple more months later, I was on a flight to Copenhagen not knowing what would happen. A couple more months and countless meals later, and I forgot what life was like before him. . . His smile brightens a whole room, his voice makes my worst days (caps lost a few playoffs games while we were in Copenhagen) seem surmountable, and knowing he will be by my side for the rest of my life gives me strength I didn’t know I had. He makes me a better person, he makes me happier, he makes me believe i can accomplish anything, and he makes me Swedish pancakes at 1AM. One year later, and we haven’t even gotten started!!!! My best friend, my whole world, my future husband!! I love you so much, @robertsandberg!! . . Let this be a lesson to you all. Shoot your shot, you could end up in another country drinking wine, eating cheese and grapes, naked on the rooftop of an Airbnb with the love of your life, they just don’t know it yet �� #ShootYourShotAdvocasyProgram #SoAreYouIntoFood?
Sin embargo, estos cambios realizados por la ex actriz no han sido impedimento para que Mia se siga sintiendo como lo que es, una mujer que irradia sensualidad, belleza y un cuerpo de infarto. Quizá es por ello que la joven libanesa optó por compartir en su cuenta de Instagram, una imagen que ha dejado boquiabiertos a todos los usuarios.
En la instantánea se puede apreciar a Mia recostada en un sofá, luciendo un diminuto conjunto color negro con encaje y tela demasiado transparente la cual no deja absolutamente nada a la imaginación, pues este desvela su vientre plano y fabulosas piernas. No está demás decir que la pose que adoptó, estuvo llena de sensualidad, lo que despertó aun más el morbo de sus seguidores.
Tap the link in my bio for my most recent shoot with @thejennaleexx, who is the sexiest photographer I’ve ever had. “OMG YASSSSS YOU LOOK SOOOO SKINNY BITCH.” Every photographer should hype up their model like she does �� (photo edited by my dear friend who took a mini break from being one of the most badass professional photographers in the game to color correct this fun shoot @blaisejoseph_) @blaisejoseph_ has shot several of my galleries in the past, check out his page for our past work and his other beautiful shots.
Mia Khalifa recientemente se estrenó como conductora de un programa de deportes,lo cual le ha traido más simpatizantes y seguidores.
