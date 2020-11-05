Mia Khalifa muestra su cuerpo sin Photoshop y sube la temperatura en Instagram

Mia Khalifa se ha convertido en una de las influencers más importantes del mundo. La libanesa suele compartir imágenes sexys en sus redes sociales, pero esta nueva publicación de Instagram tuvo un tono mucho más profundo del usual.

"Hay una diferencia entre la edición y la corrección de color. Siempre pido que dejen los rollos, estrías e imperfecciones, pero que el color se vea mejorado en general. Las mujeres deben dejar de publicar fotos editadas, eres irreconocible y poco realista", escribió Mia Khalifa junto a sus dos fotografías.

Mia Khalifa mostró su cuerpo sin photoshop

En ambas fotos se puede ver a la ex actriz de cine para adultos con una sensual lencería y sentada sobre una alfombra, la única diferencia es la colorización de la imagen. Cabe mencionar que la publicación ya tiene más de un millón de corazones.

Los fanáticos de Mia Khalifa no lo pudieron creer: "Oh por Dios", "Wow", "Ambas son fuego", "¡Absolutamente increíble! Estoy de acuerdo. Solo cambio los colores de mis fotografías, no hay necesidad de usar el Photoshop para mis estrías", fueron algunos de los mensajes en Instagram.

Mia Khalifa y su anillo de compromiso

La reconocida actriz para adultos, Mia Khalifa, también reveló una instantánea en Instagram, en la cual se le puede ver mostrando un anillo de compromiso. Incluso, la reconocida modelo compartió un vídeo en el cual se le puede ver con un vestido de novia.

Como hemos mencionado en La Verdad Noticias, Mia y Robert aún no planean casarse. De hecho, la influencer desmintió cualquier rumor de encontrarse en la 'dulce espera', sin embargo, aseguró estar disfrutando de una relación muy estable junto a su prometido Robert Sandberg.