Mia Khalifa muestra su cuerpo sin photoshop y sube la temperatura en Instagram
La modelo Mia Khalifa causó sensación en redes sociales luego de compartir unas sexys fotografías en Instagram.
Mia Khalifa se ha convertido en una de las influencers más importantes del mundo. La libanesa suele compartir imágenes sexys en sus redes sociales, pero esta nueva publicación de Instagram tuvo un tono mucho más profundo del usual.
"Hay una diferencia entre la edición y la corrección de color. Siempre pido que dejen los rollos, estrías e imperfecciones, pero que el color se vea mejorado en general. Las mujeres deben dejar de publicar fotos editadas, eres irreconocible y poco realista", escribió Mia Khalifa junto a sus dos fotografías.
En ambas fotos se puede ver a la ex actriz de cine para adultos con una sensual lencería y sentada sobre una alfombra, la única diferencia es la colorización de la imagen. Cabe mencionar que la publicación ya tiene más de un millón de corazones.
Los fanáticos de Mia Khalifa no lo pudieron creer: "Oh por Dios", "Wow", "Ambas son fuego", "¡Absolutamente increíble! Estoy de acuerdo. Solo cambio los colores de mis fotografías, no hay necesidad de usar el Photoshop para mis estrías", fueron algunos de los mensajes en Instagram.
There’s a difference between editing and color correcting. I always ask for my rolls and stretch marks and imperfections to be left in, and to just have the color enhanced overall. Women need to stop posting photos edited and FaceTuned within an inch of their lives, you’re unrecognizable and unrealistic. (Photo by @thejennaleexx touched up by @blaisejoseph_ )
Mia Khalifa y su anillo de compromiso
La reconocida actriz para adultos, Mia Khalifa, también reveló una instantánea en Instagram, en la cual se le puede ver mostrando un anillo de compromiso. Incluso, la reconocida modelo compartió un vídeo en el cual se le puede ver con un vestido de novia.
I have been getting flooded with questions about it, so I thought I’d share with y’all the story... Where the ring comes from doesn’t matter as long as you get to spend the rest of your life with the person you love, but this time, it means more. @hartmanns_official is my favorite jeweler in the entire world. . . My first trip to Copenhagen in June to visit Robert, I went with just his boss to help him set up snacks for an event they were having at @hartmanns_official, and while he was catching up with his longtime friend, the owner, I perused and somehow found myself in front of the case with the engagement rings. I jokingly tried one on, like any girl would do... Later that day when we were back at Kong Hans, @robertsandberg’s boss, @mark_lundgaard teased me in front of Robert and asked if I’d told him what I had been trying on, and I turned beet red ��. . . In October, I went back (this time with Robert) wanting to invest in my first pair of Diamond earrings. The owner was helping me make my final decision on a gorgeous round pair of champagne colored diamond studs with a halo setting when at the end he turned to Robert and said “you know where to come when you’re ready to pop the question” and winked at him, and we both turned bright red!! ��. . . @hartmanns_official is a magical place in the heart of Copenhagen, the city we fell in love, the city that brought us together. The staff is so hospitable and sweet, you feel like you’re walking into someone’s (very chic) home. The level of care, not just for you, but for the diamonds they curate for their collections is unmatched in clarity and design. The elegant, timeless, clean Scandinavian eye of all of their pieces is what sticks out to me the most, and now I have the most meaningful piece of jewelry any woman can wear to remind me of those beautiful days in the worlds best city. Thank you, @hartmanns_official for helping my fiancé tirelessly (it arrived at his doorstep from across the world in 2 days)!, and for creating my dream ring. We can’t wait to come back and see you next time we are in CPH!
TE RECOMENDAMOS LEER: La verdad de Mia Khalifa después de los videos para adultos
Como hemos mencionado en La Verdad Noticias, Mia y Robert aún no planean casarse. De hecho, la influencer desmintió cualquier rumor de encontrarse en la 'dulce espera', sin embargo, aseguró estar disfrutando de una relación muy estable junto a su prometido Robert Sandberg.
Comentarios