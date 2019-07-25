Mia Khalifa lucirá en su boda ATREVIDO vestido de novia (FOTO)
Mediante su cuenta de Instagram la ex estrella del cine para adultos Mia Khalifa presumió su atrevido vestido de novia para su boda con Robert Sanberg.
La voluptuosa ex actriz de cine para adultos Mia Khalifa se casará próximamente con su novio Robert Sandberg, pero mediante su cuenta de Instagram la celebridad libanesa dio a conocer el atrevido pero elegante vestido de novia que estará luciendo el día de su boda.
Mia Khalifa se estará casando con el chef Robert Sandberg, la ex actriz del cine para adultos lucirá un vestido moderno, atrevido, elegante y con el toque de sensualidad que requiere para un evento de tanta importancia para la pareja de novios.
Se trata de un auténtico Liz Martínez con escote, transparencias y una apertura en la pierna derecha que hará lucir a Khalifa como en un cuento de hadas. Dicho vestido hará que Mia Khalifa luzca con un toque atrevido y de empoderamiento, tal cual reflejo de lo que es su personalidad.
Mia Khalifa presume en Instagram su sensual vestido de novia
La imagen del vestido de novia que lucirá Mia Khalifa el día de su boda fue compartido por la propia ex actriz del cine para adultos en su cuenta de Instagram, logrando conseguir poco más de 150 mil reacciones por parte de sus seguidores y 472 comentarios. Además la joven de 26 años de edad le dedicó un mensaje en la publicación a su novio Robert Sandberg.
After a 36 hour travel day from hell that left us back at our point of origin, getting a notification that I’ve been tagged in a photo by @lizmartinezbridal and seeing this gorgeous wedding dress creation named after ME is INSANE. Femininity exudes from @lizmartinezbridal and I feel so lucky to have them involved in our wedding. On my wedding day I want my dress to define my personality, so it has to be multidimensional, and the dresses by @lizmartinezbridal are cheeky, modern, feminine, sexy, FUN, all while simultaneously maintaining a timeless elegance. In conclusion, I’m crying and I can’t wait to marry you @robertsandberg ��♥️����
"Me quedo sin palabras. Mi corazón se derrite, muchas gracias, no puedo expresar lo honrada y feliz que me siento. En conclusión, estoy llorando y no puedo esperar a casarme contigo @robertsandberg".
I have been getting flooded with questions about it, so I thought I’d share with y’all the story... Where the ring comes from doesn’t matter as long as you get to spend the rest of your life with the person you love, but this time, it means more. @hartmanns_official is my favorite jeweler in the entire world. . . My first trip to Copenhagen in June to visit Robert, I went with just his boss to help him set up snacks for an event they were having at @hartmanns_official, and while he was catching up with his longtime friend, the owner, I perused and somehow found myself in front of the case with the engagement rings. I jokingly tried one on, like any girl would do... Later that day when we were back at Kong Hans, @robertsandberg’s boss, @mark_lundgaard teased me in front of Robert and asked if I’d told him what I had been trying on, and I turned beet red ��. . . In October, I went back (this time with Robert) wanting to invest in my first pair of Diamond earrings. The owner was helping me make my final decision on a gorgeous round pair of champagne colored diamond studs with a halo setting when at the end he turned to Robert and said “you know where to come when you’re ready to pop the question” and winked at him, and we both turned bright red!! ��. . . @hartmanns_official is a magical place in the heart of Copenhagen, the city we fell in love, the city that brought us together. The staff is so hospitable and sweet, you feel like you’re walking into someone’s (very chic) home. The level of care, not just for you, but for the diamonds they curate for their collections is unmatched in clarity and design. The elegant, timeless, clean Scandinavian eye of all of their pieces is what sticks out to me the most, and now I have the most meaningful piece of jewelry any woman can wear to remind me of those beautiful days in the worlds best city. Thank you, @hartmanns_official for helping my fiancé tirelessly (it arrived at his doorstep from across the world in 2 days)!, and for creating my dream ring. We can’t wait to come back and see you next time we are in CPH!
Te Puede Interesar: ¡PICANTE! Mia Khalifa mostró su “ADENTRITO” por culpa de una fatal broma (FOTOS)
La pareja formada por el chef Robert Sandberg y Mia Khalifa se conoció cuando la ex actriz porno se metió a estudiar cocina, a los pocos meses de conocerse se mudaron juntos y en el pasado mes de marzo del presente año fue que anunciaron su boda con una foto del anillo que rebasa en costo el millón de pesos.
Comentarios