Mia Khalifa lucirá en su boda ATREVIDO vestido de novia (FOTO).

La voluptuosa ex actriz de cine para adultos Mia Khalifa se casará próximamente con su novio Robert Sandberg, pero mediante su cuenta de Instagram la celebridad libanesa dio a conocer el atrevido pero elegante vestido de novia que estará luciendo el día de su boda.

Mia Khalifa se estará casando con el chef Robert Sandberg, la ex actriz del cine para adultos lucirá un vestido moderno, atrevido, elegante y con el toque de sensualidad que requiere para un evento de tanta importancia para la pareja de novios.

Se trata de un auténtico Liz Martínez con escote, transparencias y una apertura en la pierna derecha que hará lucir a Khalifa como en un cuento de hadas. Dicho vestido hará que Mia Khalifa luzca con un toque atrevido y de empoderamiento, tal cual reflejo de lo que es su personalidad.

La imagen del vestido de novia que lucirá Mia Khalifa el día de su boda fue compartido por la propia ex actriz del cine para adultos en su cuenta de Instagram, logrando conseguir poco más de 150 mil reacciones por parte de sus seguidores y 472 comentarios. Además la joven de 26 años de edad le dedicó un mensaje en la publicación a su novio Robert Sandberg.

"Me quedo sin palabras. Mi corazón se derrite, muchas gracias, no puedo expresar lo honrada y feliz que me siento. En conclusión, estoy llorando y no puedo esperar a casarme contigo @robertsandberg".

La pareja formada por el chef Robert Sandberg y Mia Khalifa se conoció cuando la ex actriz porno se metió a estudiar cocina, a los pocos meses de conocerse se mudaron juntos y en el pasado mes de marzo del presente año fue que anunciaron su boda con una foto del anillo que rebasa en costo el millón de pesos.

