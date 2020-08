Mia Khalifa está dando un buen uso a su fama ahora con fines altruista

Not Hezbollah lying to the Lebanese people about hiding explosives on our soil, saying this blast was caused by FIREWORKS. Fireworks?! Let me say this once and say it clearly: You are a disgrace and the Lebanese people deserve better. You will never meet Allah because the eyes of god will see who you truly are, and no amount of sex a woman can have will ever out-haram the inhumanity, suffering, and crimes you inflict on the Lebanese people. There’s a link in my bio for ways to help.

