Melanie Griffith sorprende con rostro nuevo ¿será obra del bisturí?

La actriz Melanie Griffith volvió acaparar la atención de los medios del espectáculo y esta vez no por su separación con el actor Antonio Banderas ni por una nueva película, sino por ni más ni menos que por una o varias evidentes cirugías.

La propia protagonista de "Another Day in Paradise" (1998), de hoy 61 años, compartió imágenes de su sesión de fotos para la revista InStyle en su edición estadounidense y luce irreconocible.

Pero la foto que más sorprendió a sus fans, es en donde muestra su renovado rostro. Sus labios más finos, los ojos más redondos y la nariz mucho más puntiaguda, son algunos de los cambios más evidentes.

Las fotografías han sorprendido a sus fanáticos, sobre todo por su renovado rostro. Sus labios más nos, los ojos más redondos y la nariz mucho más puntiaguda, son algunos de los cambios más evidentes.

Cabe recordar que Melanie Griffith se separó de Antonio Banderas hace ya cuatro años. Antes de él, estuvo casada en dos ocasiones con Don Johnson (1976 y 1989-1996), y entremedio mantuvo un matrimonio con Steven Bauer (1981-1989). Con cada uno de ellos tuvo un hijo; Dakota Johnson, Stella Banderas y Alexander Bauer.

Sin embargo en una entrevista, la actriz ícono de los años 80 y 90, aseguró estar soltera, pero dispuesta a conocer a alguien sin necesidad de volver a casarse.

"Creo que ya no es importante para mí, especialmente si tienes 60 años, tres hijos y estás viviendo la vida que siempre quisiste. Entonces, ¿para qué casarse? Sí, me enamoraría, tendría un romance, una relación, pero no lo he tenido. Sigo buscando. He tenido un par de amantes pero no una relación", confesó.