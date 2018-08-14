Melanie Griffith sorprende con rostro nuevo ¿será obra del bisturí?
La actriz ícono de los años 80 y 90 impactó a todos sus seguidores tras completa renovación en su rostro.
La actriz Melanie Griffith volvió acaparar la atención de los medios del espectáculo y esta vez no por su separación con el actor Antonio Banderas ni por una nueva película, sino por ni más ni menos que por una o varias evidentes cirugías.
La propia protagonista de "Another Day in Paradise" (1998), de hoy 61 años, compartió imágenes de su sesión de fotos para la revista InStyle en su edición estadounidense y luce irreconocible.
Although it’s been three decades since the movie, @MelanieGriffith will always remain Tess from Working Girl: sexy, determined, and a poster child for outmaneuvering misogynist pigs way before the #MeToo era. The issue of toppling the patriarchy remains crazy resonant today. “I knew not to ever let somebody take advantage of me. And I was stupid. I’m not saying any of those girls are stupid, but I was aware of what was possible,” she tells @mhmakesithappen in our September issue. The resilience is still an important quality of hers today. “I was a tough chick. I wouldn’t do something if I didn’t want to do it.” Read her full interview at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano
Pero la foto que más sorprendió a sus fans, es en donde muestra su renovado rostro. Sus labios más finos, los ojos más redondos y la nariz mucho más puntiaguda, son algunos de los cambios más evidentes.
After taking time off to care for her children, Hollywood siren Melanie Griffith is sexy, single, and ready for her next act. But would she try a dating app? “No, Jesus. Tinder or something would just be so tacky, I think,” she told @mhmakesithappen with a smirk. “I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.” She may be looking for love, but probably not marriage again. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.” More from @MelanieGriffith at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano
Cabe recordar que Melanie Griffith se separó de Antonio Banderas hace ya cuatro años. Antes de él, estuvo casada en dos ocasiones con Don Johnson (1976 y 1989-1996), y entremedio mantuvo un matrimonio con Steven Bauer (1981-1989). Con cada uno de ellos tuvo un hijo; Dakota Johnson, Stella Banderas y Alexander Bauer.
Sin embargo en una entrevista, la actriz ícono de los años 80 y 90, aseguró estar soltera, pero dispuesta a conocer a alguien sin necesidad de volver a casarse.
"Creo que ya no es importante para mí, especialmente si tienes 60 años, tres hijos y estás viviendo la vida que siempre quisiste. Entonces, ¿para qué casarse? Sí, me enamoraría, tendría un romance, una relación, pero no lo he tenido. Sigo buscando. He tenido un par de amantes pero no una relación", confesó.
