McCartney tocará canción inédita de los Beatles en el cumpleaños de John Lennon

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: To mark what would have been @JohnLennon’s 80th birthday, @SeanOnoLennon is in conversation with @JulianLennon, @PaulMcCartney and Elton John (@eltonofficial) in #JohnLennonAt80 on @BBCRadio2: https://t.co/MGsDb0W1fV pic.twitter.com/q2kkYSGJ5Z