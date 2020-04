Macaulay Culkin estará en reboot de “Mi Pobre Angelito” ¡Por varios millones!

'Home Alone' Disney+ reboot casts 'Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates who won't be playing Kevin McCallister, but a new character in the same vein



His parents will be played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney



(via @Variety | https://t.co/vPm5qQGaJy) pic.twitter.com/8j407AGbzq