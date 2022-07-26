MTV VMAs 2022: Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los premios
Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift y Bad Bunny entre los nominados a los MTV VMAs 2022.
Oficialmente se han revelado los nominados a los MTV VMAs 2022, la gran gala de premios que celebra a lo más destacado en la industria musical del año.
A muy tempranas horas de este martes las redes sociales explotaron con la lista oficial de nominados, misma que destaca por la presencia de reconocidos artistas que sin duda son los ídolos del momento.
En La Verdad Noticias te compartimos todos los detalles de esta premiación y sobre todo cuándo podremos disfrutar de las presentaciones musicales en vivo y a todo color.
Lista completa de nominados a los VMAs 2022
En la categoría latina destacan artistas como Bad Bunny, Anitta, Karol G, Becky G, Farruko y en redes sociales mencionan que la gran ausente de esta categoría fue Shakira, que en este año lanzó el hit Te felicito junto a Raw Alejandro.
Video del año
- Doja Cat - Woman Way
- 2 Sexy - Drake, Future, Young Thug
- Shivers - Ed Sheeran
- As it was - Harry Styles
- Industry baby - Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
- Brutal - Olivia Rodrigo
- All Too Well - Taylor Swift
Artista del año
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
‘Song of the Year’
- Adele – "Easy On Me"
- Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"
- Doja Cat – "Woman"
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"
- Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"
‘Best New Artist’
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Måneskin
- SEVENTEEN
‘Best Collaboration’
- Way 2 Sexy
- Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
- INDUSTRY BABY
- Sweetest Pie
- One Right Now
- LA FAMA
- STAY
‘Best Pop’
- Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"
- Doja Cat – "Woman"
- Ed Sheeran – "Shivers"
- Harry Styles – "As It Was"
- Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
- Olivia Rodrigo – "traitor"
‘Best Hip-Hop’
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg – "From The D 2 The LBC"
- Future ft. Drake, Tems – "WAIT FOR U"
- Kendrick Lamar – "N95"
- Latto – "Big Energy"
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – "Do We Have A Problem?"
- Pusha T – "Diet Coke”
Best Rock’
- Foo Fighters – "Love Dies Young"
- Jack White – "Taking Me Back"
- Muse – "Won't Stand Down"
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer"
- Shinedown – "Planet Zero"
- Three Days Grace – "So Called Life"
‘Best Alternative’
- Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me"
- Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy"
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl"
- Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE"
- Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance"
- Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday"
- WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W"
‘Best Latin’
- Anitta – "Envolver"
- Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó"
- Becky G X KAROL G – "MAMIII"
- Daddy Yankee – "REMIX"
- Farruko – "Pepas"
- J Balvin & Skrillex – "In Da Getto"
‘Best R&B’
- Alicia Keys – "City of Gods (Part II)"
- Chlöe – "Have Mercy"
- H.E.R. – "For Anyone"
- Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"
- Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - "No Love (Extended Version)"
- The Weeknd – "Out Of Time"
‘Best K-pop’
- BTS – "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"
- ITZY – "LOCO"
- LISA – "LALISA"
- SEVENTEEN – "HOT"
- Stray Kids – "MANIAC"
- TWICE – "The Feels"
‘Video For Good’
- Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"
- Latto – "P*ssy"
- Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
- Rina Sawayama – "This Hell"
- Stromae – "Fils de joie"
‘Longform Video’ noms:
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Foo Fighters – Studio 666
- Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed
- Madonna – Madame X
- Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u
- Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
‘Best Metaverse Performance’
- BLACKPINK -The Virtual
- BTS -Minecraft
- Charli XCX - Roblox
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience
Te puede interesar: Shakira presume el éxito de "Te Felicito", canción dedicada a Piqué
¿Cuándo es la ceremonia de los MTV VMAs 2022?
La gran ceremonia de premios se llevará de forma presencial en el mes de agosto y ya puede votar se por Los favoritos en la página web de los MTV VMAs 2022, por ello te invitamos a estar pendiente de nuestro portal para pronto conocer a los artistas más duros de la industria del entretenimiento que se presentarán en dicho escenario.
Síguenos en nuestra cuenta de Instagram.
¡Síguenos en Google News, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter y TikTok para mantenerte informado con las noticias de hoy!
Comentarios