MTV VMA 2020: Todos los ganadores de los premios revelados

Los MTV VMA siempre son un evento lleno de estrellas, y todos los artistas quieren terminar la noche con un hombre lunar (o cuatro). Antes del espectáculo, Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideraron el grupo con nueve nominaciones cada una, con Billie Eilish y The Weeknd siguiéndolas de cerca con seis cada uno.

Los MTV VMA 2020 se transmitieron desde Nueva York el 30 de agosto, con presentaciones provenientes de varios lugares de la ciudad o virtualmente de otros lugares.

Si bien es posible que no hayan tenido una audiencia en vivo como en años anteriores, el programa de los MTV VMA 2020 todavía tenía su alineación habitual de grandes actuaciones de artistas como Lady Gaga, su primera presentación en la ceremonia en siete años, y BTS.

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga y BTS, entre los ganadores de los MTV VMA 2020

Aquí está quién logró obtener uno de los codiciados premios MTV VMA 2020.

Mejor grupo

GANADOR: BTS

Vídeo del año

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"

Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift – "The Man"

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Artista del Año

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

GANADOR: Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Canción del año

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"

Doja Cat – "Say So"

GANADOR: Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"

Post Malone – "Circles"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

Artista PUSH del año

GANADOR: Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Mejor vídeo musical desde casa

5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower"

GANADOR: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"

blink-182 – "Happy Days"

Drake – "Toosie Slide"

John Legend – "Bigger Love"

twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"

Mejor desempeño en cuarentena

Chloe & Halle – "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon

GANADOR: CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – "Smile" from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Mejor canción alternativa

The 1975 – "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"

All Time Low – "Some Kind Of Disaster"

FINNEAS – "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"

Lana Del Rey – "Doin' Time"

GANADOR: Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"

twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"

Mejor canción pop

GANADOR: BTS – "On"

Halsey – "You should be sad"

Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Gotta Do"

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions"

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift – "Lover"

Mejor canción rock

blink-182 – "Happy Days"

Coldplay – "Orphans"

Evanescence – "Wasted On You"

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"

Green Day – "Oh Yeah!"

The Killers – "Caution"

Mejor canción R&B

Alicia Keys – "Underdog"

Chloe x Halle – "Do It"

H.E.R. ft. YG – "Slide" – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – "Eleven"

Lizzo – "Cuz I Love You"

GANADOR: The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

Mejor canción hip hop

DaBaby – "BOP"

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"

Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"

GANADOR: Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"

Roddy Ricch – "The Box"

Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"

Mejor canción latina

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China"

Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA"

J Balvin – "Amarillo"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

GANADOR: Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"

Mejor canción K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – "Oh My God"

GANADOR: BTS – "On"

EXO – "Obsession"

Monsta X – "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"

Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"

Red Velvet – "Psycho"

Canción del verano

GANADOR: BLACKPINK: How You Like That

Mejor colaboración

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – "Beautiful People"

Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"

GANADOR: Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"

Vídeo para bien

Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"

Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell"

Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"

GANADOR: H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe"

Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"

Taylor Swift – "The Man"

Mejor dirección

Billie Eilish – "xanny" – Dirigido por Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – "Say So" – Dirigido por Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now" – Dirigido por Nabil

Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Dirigido por Dave Meyers

GANADOR: Taylor Swift – "The Man" – Dirigido por Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Dirigido por Anton Tammi

Mejor coreografía

BTS – "On" – Coreografía de Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo" – Coreografía de Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – "BOP" – Coreografía de Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Coreografía de Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Coreografía de Richy Jackson

Normani – "Motivation" – Coreografía de Sean Bankhead

Mejores efectos visuales

Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Efectos Visuales de Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Efectos Visuales de Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Efectos Visuales de EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Efectos Visuales de Mathematic

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Efectos Visuales de Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" – Efectos Visuales de ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Mejor dirección de arte

A$AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" – Dirección de arte A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Dirección de arte Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Dirección de arte Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Dirección de arte Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" – Dirección de arte Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – "Lover" – Dirección de arte Ethan Tobman

Mejor edición

Halsey – "Graveyard" – Edición por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" – Edición por Frank Lebon

Lizzo – "Good As Hell" – Edición por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Edición por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA – "A Palé" – Edición por Andre Jones

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Edición por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

Mejor Cinematografía

5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" – Cinematografía por Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – "My Oh My" – Cinematografía por Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Cinematografía por Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" – Cinematografía por Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Cinematografía por Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Cinematografía por Oliver Millar

¿Tu artista favorito gano en los MTV VMA de este 2020? Dinos en los comentarios.