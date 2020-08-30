MTV VMA 2020: Todos los ganadores de los premios revelados
MTV VMA 2020 se llevaron a cabo este 30 de agosto y estos son todos los ganadores de la ceremonia de premiación
Los MTV VMA siempre son un evento lleno de estrellas, y todos los artistas quieren terminar la noche con un hombre lunar (o cuatro). Antes del espectáculo, Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideraron el grupo con nueve nominaciones cada una, con Billie Eilish y The Weeknd siguiéndolas de cerca con seis cada uno.
Los MTV VMA 2020 se transmitieron desde Nueva York el 30 de agosto, con presentaciones provenientes de varios lugares de la ciudad o virtualmente de otros lugares.
Si bien es posible que no hayan tenido una audiencia en vivo como en años anteriores, el programa de los MTV VMA 2020 todavía tenía su alineación habitual de grandes actuaciones de artistas como Lady Gaga, su primera presentación en la ceremonia en siete años, y BTS.
Aquí está quién logró obtener uno de los codiciados premios MTV VMA 2020.
Mejor grupo
GANADOR: BTS
Vídeo del año
Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
Artista del Año
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
GANADOR: Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Canción del año
Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Doja Cat – "Say So"
GANADOR: Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Post Malone – "Circles"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
Artista PUSH del año
GANADOR: Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Mejor vídeo musical desde casa
5 Seconds of Summer – "Wildflower"
GANADOR: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Drake – "Toosie Slide"
John Legend – "Bigger Love"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"
Mejor desempeño en cuarentena
Chloe & Halle – "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon
GANADOR: CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – "Smile" from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Mejor canción alternativa
The 1975 – "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"
All Time Low – "Some Kind Of Disaster"
FINNEAS – "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"
Lana Del Rey – "Doin' Time"
GANADOR: Machine Gun Kelly – "Bloody Valentine"
twenty one pilots – "Level of Concern"
Mejor canción pop
GANADOR: BTS – "On"
Halsey – "You should be sad"
Jonas Brothers – "What a Man Gotta Do"
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – "Intentions"
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "Lover"
Mejor canción rock
blink-182 – "Happy Days"
Coldplay – "Orphans"
Evanescence – "Wasted On You"
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"
Green Day – "Oh Yeah!"
The Killers – "Caution"
Mejor canción R&B
Alicia Keys – "Underdog"
Chloe x Halle – "Do It"
H.E.R. ft. YG – "Slide" – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – "Eleven"
Lizzo – "Cuz I Love You"
GANADOR: The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
Mejor canción hip hop
DaBaby – "BOP"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"
GANADOR: Megan Thee Stallion – "Savage"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"
Mejor canción latina
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – "China"
Bad Bunny – "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – "MAMACITA"
J Balvin – "Amarillo"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
GANADOR: Maluma ft. J Balvin – "Qué Pena"
Mejor canción K-Pop
(G)I-DLE – "Oh My God"
GANADOR: BTS – "On"
EXO – "Obsession"
Monsta X – "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"
Tomorrow X Together – "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"
Red Velvet – "Psycho"
Canción del verano
GANADOR: BLACKPINK: How You Like That
Mejor colaboración
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – "Stuck with U"
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – "Beautiful People"
Future ft. Drake – "Life Is Good"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – "Tusa"
GANADOR: Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Vídeo para bien
Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell"
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"
GANADOR: H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
Mejor dirección
Billie Eilish – "xanny" – Dirigido por Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – "Say So" – Dirigido por Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now" – Dirigido por Nabil
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Dirigido por Dave Meyers
GANADOR: Taylor Swift – "The Man" – Dirigido por Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Dirigido por Anton Tammi
Mejor coreografía
BTS – "On" – Coreografía de Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – "Honey Boo" – Coreografía de Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – "BOP" – Coreografía de Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Coreografía de Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Coreografía de Richy Jackson
Normani – "Motivation" – Coreografía de Sean Bankhead
Mejores efectos visuales
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Efectos Visuales de Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me" – Efectos Visuales de Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Efectos Visuales de EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Efectos Visuales de Mathematic
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Efectos Visuales de Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" – Efectos Visuales de ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Mejor dirección de arte
A$AP Rocky – "Babushka Boi" – Dirección de arte A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – "Physical" – Dirección de arte Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – "Adore You" – Dirección de arte Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Dirección de arte Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – "Boyfriend" – Dirección de arte Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – "Lover" – Dirección de arte Ethan Tobman
Mejor edición
Halsey – "Graveyard" – Edición por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" – Edición por Frank Lebon
Lizzo – "Good As Hell" – Edición por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter" – Edición por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA – "A Palé" – Edición por Andre Jones
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Edición por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
Mejor Cinematografía
5 Seconds of Summer – "Old Me" – Cinematografía por Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – "My Oh My" – Cinematografía por Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – "all the good girls go to hell" – Cinematografía por Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – "Harleys In Hawaii" – Cinematografía por Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me" – Cinematografía por Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights" – Cinematografía por Oliver Millar
¿Tu artista favorito gano en los MTV VMA de este 2020? Dinos en los comentarios.
