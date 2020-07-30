MTV VMA 2020: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga y Billie Eilish lideran las nominaciones
MTV VMA 2020: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga y Billie Eilish se colocan a la cabeza de las nominaciones de este año
Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga y Billie Eilish son las estrellas que lideran las nominaciones para los MTV VMA 2020, por lo que definitivamente es un año para el "poder de las chicas", con Ariana y Gaga al frente con nueve nominaciones cada una, y Billie logrando seis.
Siete de las nueve nominaciones de Arina Grande se deben al éxito de Lady Gaga, "Rain On Me", incluido Vídeo del año, Canción del año y Mejor Colaboración Musical de los MTV VMA 2020.
Mientras tanto, seis de las nominaciones de Lady Gaga también son el resultado del éxito de "Rain On Me", además compite en categorías que incluyen Mejor Cinematografía, Mejores Efectos Visuales y Mejor Coreografía.
Billie Eilish está compitiendo junto a Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande en las categorías de video y canción del año, también está nominada para"Video for Good", con "All The Good Girls Go To Hell". The Weeknd también obtuvo seis nominaciones, mientras que Taylor Swift lo sigue de cerca con cinco y Drake con cuatro.
MTV VMA 2020 no son cancelados tras pandemia
La esperada entrega de premios se emitirá el 30 de agosto, y los fanáticos podrán votar en 15 categorías, incluido el video del año y artista del año.
Además, a los MTV VMA se les dio un cambio de imagen en 2020, con dos nuevas categorías: el mejor video musical desde casa y el mejor rendimiento de cuarentena, por lo que todo el trabajo que hicieron los artistas durante el encierro por la pandemia de coronavirus no pasará desapercibido.
John Legend, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, DJ D-Nice, CNCO y Chloe & Halle se enfrentarán para ser el primer ganador de la mejor actuación de cuarentena de los MTV VMA 2020. Mientras tanto, Blink-182, 5 Seconds of Summer, Ariana Grande, Drake, John Legend y Twenty One Pilots luchan por el premio al mejor video musical desde casa.
Conoce a los nominados a los MTV VMA 2020.
Vídeo del Año
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Artista del Año
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Canción del Año
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Mejor Colaboración
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Jam Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Empuje al Mejor Artista Nuevo presentado Chime Banking
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Mejor Canción Pop
BTS – “On”
Halsey – “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Mejor Canción Hip Hop
DaBaby – “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Mejor Canción Rock
Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – “Orphans”
Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”
Mejor Canción Alternativa
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor Canción Latina
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
J Balvin – “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”
Mejor Canción R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Mejor Canción K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – “On”
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
Video For Good
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
Mejor Video desde Casa
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
John Legend – “Bigger Love”
Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”
Mejor Presentación en Cuarentena
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Mejor Dirección
Billie Eilish – “xanny” - Dirigido por Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – “Say So” - Dirigido por Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Dirigido por Nabil
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Dirigido por Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Dirigido por Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Dirigido por Anton Tammi
Mejor Cinematografía
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematografía por Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematografía por Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Cinematografía por Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematografía por Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematografía por Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematografía por Oliver Millar
Mejor Dirección de Arte
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Dirección de Arte por A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Dirección de Arte por by Anna Colomé Nogu
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Dirección de Arte por Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Dirección de Arte por Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Dirección de Arte por Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Dirección de Arte por Ethan Tobman
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Efectos Visuales por Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Efectos Visuales por Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Efectos Visuales por EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Efectos Visuales por Mathematic
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Efectos Visuales por Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Efectos Visuales por ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Mejor Coreografía
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Coreografia por Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Coreografia por Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – “BOP” – Coreografia por Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Coreografia por Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Coreografia por Richy Jackson
Normani – “Motivation” – Coreografia por Sean Bankhead
Mejor Edición
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Editado por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Editado por Frank Lebon
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Editado por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Editado por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Editado por Andre Jones
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Editado por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana.
