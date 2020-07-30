MTV VMA 2020: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga y Billie Eilish lideran las nominaciones

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga y Billie Eilish son las estrellas que lideran las nominaciones para los MTV VMA 2020, por lo que definitivamente es un año para el "poder de las chicas", con Ariana y Gaga al frente con nueve nominaciones cada una, y Billie logrando seis.

Siete de las nueve nominaciones de Arina Grande se deben al éxito de Lady Gaga, "Rain On Me", incluido Vídeo del año, Canción del año y Mejor Colaboración Musical de los MTV VMA 2020.

Mientras tanto, seis de las nominaciones de Lady Gaga también son el resultado del éxito de "Rain On Me", además compite en categorías que incluyen Mejor Cinematografía, Mejores Efectos Visuales y Mejor Coreografía.

"Rain on Me" llega a las 162 millones de reproducciones en YouTube

Billie Eilish está compitiendo junto a Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande en las categorías de video y canción del año, también está nominada para"Video for Good", con "All The Good Girls Go To Hell". The Weeknd también obtuvo seis nominaciones, mientras que Taylor Swift lo sigue de cerca con cinco y Drake con cuatro.

MTV VMA 2020 no son cancelados tras pandemia

La esperada entrega de premios se emitirá el 30 de agosto, y los fanáticos podrán votar en 15 categorías, incluido el video del año y artista del año.

Además, a los MTV VMA se les dio un cambio de imagen en 2020, con dos nuevas categorías: el mejor video musical desde casa y el mejor rendimiento de cuarentena, por lo que todo el trabajo que hicieron los artistas durante el encierro por la pandemia de coronavirus no pasará desapercibido.

John Legend, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, DJ D-Nice, CNCO y Chloe & Halle se enfrentarán para ser el primer ganador de la mejor actuación de cuarentena de los MTV VMA 2020. Mientras tanto, Blink-182, 5 Seconds of Summer, Ariana Grande, Drake, John Legend y Twenty One Pilots luchan por el premio al mejor video musical desde casa.

Conoce a los nominados a los MTV VMA 2020.

Vídeo del Año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artista del Año

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Canción del Año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Mejor Colaboración

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Jam Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Empuje al Mejor Artista Nuevo presentado Chime Banking

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Mejor Canción Pop

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejor Canción Hip Hop

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor Canción Rock

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

Mejor Canción Alternativa

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor Canción Latina

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

Mejor Canción R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor Canción K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Video For Good

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Mejor Video desde Casa

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor Presentación en Cuarentena

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Mejor Dirección

Billie Eilish – “xanny” - Dirigido por Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” - Dirigido por Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Dirigido por Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Dirigido por Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Dirigido por Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Dirigido por Anton Tammi

Mejor Cinematografía

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematografía por Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematografía por Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Cinematografía por Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematografía por Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematografía por Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematografía por Oliver Millar

Mejor Dirección de Arte

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Dirección de Arte por A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Dirección de Arte por by Anna Colomé Nogu

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Dirección de Arte por Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Dirección de Arte por Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Dirección de Arte por Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Dirección de Arte por Ethan Tobman

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Efectos Visuales por Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Efectos Visuales por Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Efectos Visuales por EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Efectos Visuales por Mathematic

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Efectos Visuales por Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Efectos Visuales por ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Mejor Coreografía

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Coreografia por Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Coreografia por Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – Coreografia por Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Coreografia por Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Coreografia por Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Coreografia por Sean Bankhead

Mejor Edición

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Editado por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Editado por Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Editado por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Editado por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Editado por Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Editado por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana.