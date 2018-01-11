¡Los fans de Dragon Ball Z deben tener estos tenis!
Recientes filtraciones parecen indicar que hay zapatos de Dragon Ball Z en camino.
Comicbook reportó que han aparecido en internet imágenes de dos modelos de la colaboración entre Adidas y el famoso ánime.
Los ejemplares son temáticos de Freezery y Cell; son espectaculares.
The Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Yung 1 „Frieza“ just leaked. It‘s the first of eight shoes from this highly anticipated collaboration set to release this Fall. Some other rumored models are: Ultra Boost „Yajirobe“ NMD_CS1 „Mr.Popo“ NMD_Racer „Mr.Satan“ Futurecraft „Tenshinhan“ �� : @Seraphpy #adidas #yung #freeza #frieza #dragonball #dragonballz #dbz
Al parecer, serán de 7 a 8 piezas y los personajes Popo, Yarijobe, Tenshinhan y Mr. Satán tendrán lo suyo.
The Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Prophere „Cell“ just leaked. It‘s the second of eight shoes from this highly anticipated collaboration set to release this Fall. Some other rumored models are: Ultra Boost „Yajirobe“ NMD_CS1 „Mr.Popo“ NMD_Racer „Mr.Satan“ Futurecraft „Tenshinhan“ �� : @Seraphpy #adidas #prophere #cell #dragonball #dragonballz #dbz
Comentarios