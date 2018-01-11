¡Los fans de Dragon Ball Z deben tener estos tenis!

Secciones
Se filtra fotografías de los posibles tenis temáticos de Adidas 

Recientes filtraciones parecen indicar que hay zapatos de Dragon Ball Z en camino. 

Comicbook reportó que han aparecido en internet imágenes de dos modelos de la colaboración entre Adidas y el famoso ánime.

Los ejemplares son temáticos de Freezery y Cell; son espectaculares. 

 

 Al parecer, serán de 7 a 8 piezas y los personajes Popo, Yarijobe, Tenshinhan y Mr. Satán tendrán lo suyo. 

