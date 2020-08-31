Loretta Lynn y Kid Rock se "CASAN" en una ceremonia sorpresa
Loretta Lynn y Kid Rock se “casaron” en una ceremonia sorpresa, pues se dieron el “Sí acepto” en el escenario.
Loretta Lynn y Kid Rock se “casaron” en una ceremonia secreta, pues en broma se dieron el "Sí, quiero" este fin de semana.
Loretta Lynn, de 88 años, después de ver a su hijo Ernest y su esposa Crystal renovar sus votos, quiso participar en la acción.
Loretta Lynn y Kid Rock se "casaron"
La cantante, que incluso tenía un velo, compartió una serie de instantáneas con Kid Rock, que acompañó con la leyenda: "¡Qué fin de semana!"
La publicación de Loretta Lynn incluía: "El matrimonio no siempre es fácil; diablos, ni siquiera siempre es bonito, pero el amor te mantiene unido y atraviesas los días malos para disfrutar de los buenos. Estoy muy orgullosa de ellos y les deseo años de felicidad".
What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn't always easy--heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness. Things got crazy then--my boy @kidrock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now! #gottahavesomefun #88andfeelinggreat #laugh #tabloidfodder #cougar @lorettalynnranchofficial
Luego escribió "las cosas se volvieron locas": "Mi hijo @kidrock estaba allí y siempre nos hemos burlado de casarnos. Bueno, el predicador ya estaba allí, así que nos divertimos un poco. ¡Lo siento chicas, ahora se lo llevaron! "
La nieta de Lynn, Tayla Lynn, también publicó algunas fotos de la boda sorpresa.
TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom CANCELAN su boda por este FUERTE motivo
This weekend I had the pleasure of helping my Dad and StepMom plan their VOW RENEWAL. ❤️ They hosted a “HILLBILLY SOIRÉE w/an elegant flair” ������������ Crystal worked so hard making sure that everyone would have a great time. She was selfless in making it about her friends and family. She had a delicious caterer, Ronnie Qs out of Dickson. A local bakery did the cake. Uncle Murray’s w/Currier on design. Unc aka Tim Cobb on set design. Melinda Proctor on photos. Aunt Peggy with the gorgeous flowers �� and obviously the AMAZING TIM WATSON BAND! �� She and Dad even took a moment that was theirs and did something special for Memaw. As they finished their dance to “Look at Us”, Having their bestie, Kid Rock, come out to officiate the ceremony and saying their vows to each other they turned the attention to my grandmother. Bob (Kid Rock) was about to sing a song when BAM �� a preacher walks out on stage. (Insert our bestie Anthony Sims) They turn the lights to Kid and Memaw. Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em. So Dad and Crystal decide to make that happen! They have the preacher announce that he’s ready to do the vows now! Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy �� They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke) Unc (Tim Cobb) even had the veil ready ❤️ We all Laughed, sang, hugged. It was a moment last night in the midst of the world turning sideways where love and joy were absolutely shared. I honor my Daddy and Crystal today. To their love, their devotion and their long lives together. Thank you so much for loving our family. ❤️ ***to the people. I didn’t realize I was putting myself right in the midst of all the pics of them. Sorry not sorry? I’m glad I was there. I do feel a little weird being sandwiched in between. Hopefully the real photographer got some shots and can edit me out Crystal hahaha. #CrystalLynn #LorettaLynn #Ronnie'sQBBQ #UncleMurraysCupcakes #kidrock #ernielynn #taylalynn
"Ahora debes entender lo cerca que se han vuelto Kid y Memaw", bromeó. “Como si se adoraran. Bromean todo el tiempo sobre casarse y dicen que se joda el resto", pero también añadió que todo era "obviamente una broma".
Comentarios