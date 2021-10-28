Lista completa de nominados a los American Music Awards 2021
Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd y Bad Bunny encabezan las nominaciones a los American Music Awards 2021.
Este día se dieron a conocer las nominaciones para los American Music Awards 2021 y donde Olivia Rodrigo se convirtió en la más mencionada, seguido del cantante The Weeknd y el reguetonero Bad Bunny.
En la codiciada lista de "Artista del año" sobresalen los BTS, quienes competirán contra la propia Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Drake y Taylor Switf.
Y es que 'SOUR', el nuevo disco de Olivia Rodrigo ha arrasado no solo en la temporada de premios, sino también en el streaming desde su lanzamiento a principios de año.
Estos son los nominados a los American Music Awards 2021
En La Verdad Noticias te compartimos la lista completa de nominados a esta premiación encabezada por Olivia Rodrigo, quien recientemente se unió al Elite Club de Billboard por su reciente lanzamiento.
Artist of the Year
- Taylor Swift
- Ariana Grande
- BTS
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Favorite Trending Song
- Erica Banks, "Buss It"
- Måneskin, "Beggin"
- Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"
- Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"
- Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
New Artist of the Year
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
Favorite Music Video
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
- Cardi B “Up”
- Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
- The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
- AJR
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album
- Ariana Grande “Positions”
- Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
- Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
- Taylor Swift “evermore”
- The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”
Favorite Pop Song
- BTS “Butter”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
- Dua Lipa “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kacey Musgraves
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
- Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
- Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
- Lee Brice “Hey World”
- Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
- Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”
Favorite Country Song
- Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
- Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
- Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
- Luke Combs “Forever After All”
- Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
- Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Erica Banks
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
- Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
- Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
- Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
- Rod Wave “SoulFly”
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- Cardi B “Up”
- Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
- Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
- Polo G “RAPSTAR”
- Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- SZA
Favorite R&B Album
- Doja Cat “Planet Her”
- Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
- H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”
- Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
- Queen Naija “missunderstood”
Favorite R&B Song
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
- H.E.R. “Damage”
- Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
- Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”
- Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
- KAROL G “KG0516”
- Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
- Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”
Favorite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
- Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
- Farruko “Pepas”
- Kali Uchis “telepatía”
- Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”
Favorite Rock Artist
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Foo Fighters
- Glass Animals
- Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist
- CAIN
- Carrie Underwood
- Elevation Worship
- Lauren Daigle
- Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
- Kanye West
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Maverick City Music
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- David Guetta
- ILLENIUM
- Marshmello
- Regard
- Tiësto
¿Cuándo se llevarán a cabo los AMAS 2021?
Los premios AMAS 2021 se llevarán a cabo este 21 de noviembre y los fanáticos ya pueden votar por sus artistas favoritos en las respectivas categorías.
La página oficial informó mediante redes sociales que tienen desde hoy y hasta el próximo 16 de noviembre para emitir su voto, conociendo el resultado oficial el 21 de noviembre.
Los American Music Award 2021 se emitirán con público asistente, pues como recordarás el año anterior por efectos de la pandemia no podía ser posible.
