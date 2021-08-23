La letra de MONOPOLY de Ariana Grande la remarcan como uno de sencillos más exitosos y reproducidos en la época de la música digital.

En La Verdad Noticias así como te compartimos anteriormente la letra de Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored, en esta ocasión te presentamos los detalles en la grabación de MONOPOLY.

Significado de MONOPOLY de Ariana Grande

Con este sencillo, que por cierto son de las mejores canciones de Ariana Grande, se colocó como una de las artistas jóvenes con más reproducciones en plataformas musicales como Spotify y YouTube, además de las miles de ventas que ha recaudado desde su lanzamiento.

[Ariana Grande]

Yeah

[Victoria Monét]

I've been on the road, where you been?

Real protective with my soul, where you been?

Is your GPS even on? Where you been?

Matter of fact, I don't even care where you been

Bad vibes, get off of me

Outta here with the fuckery

Treat my goals like property

Collect them like Monopoly

I probably won't come if there's not a fee

And if they try come stoppin' me

I swerve both ways, dichotomy

I like women and men (yeah)

Work so fuckin' much, need a twinny, twin, twin

How you hit the club when you barely got in?

Then we hit the bank, making them investments for the win, oh

[Ariana Grande]

Said I been on the road, where you been? (Where you been?)

Real protective with my soul, where you been? (Where you been?)

Is your GPS even on? Where you been? (Where you been?)

Matter of fact, I don't even care where you been

Bad vibes, get off of me

Outta here with that fuckery

Treat my goals like property

Collect them like Monopoly

I probably won't come if there's not a fee

And if they try come stoppin' me

I show them my discography (yeah, yeah)

I like women and men (yeah)

Work so fuckin' much, need a twinny, twin, twin (yeah)

You'd be straight for life if I gave you my PIN (yeah)

Even though we gave up that 90% for the win, go

[Victoria Monét & Ariana Grande]

I've been on the road, where you been? (Where you been?)

Real protective with my soul, where you been? (Where you been?)

Is your GPS even on? Where you been? (Where you been?)

Matter of fact, I don't even care where you been

[Ariana Grande]

Yeah, hell nah

I don't even care where you been (oh, yeah)

Hell no (oh, yeah)

Said I don't even care

[Victoria Monét & Ariana Grande]

Remember when we made a fuckin' album off that Clicquot? (Ooh)

I never dry my vocals, all shout out to Eric Vetro (I love Eric Vetro, man)

This one buildin' up, I guess this friendship like Home Depot (ooh)

I'm so thankful working with my best friend, she the cheat code

She the cheat code (yeah!)

Where you at? Where you been? (Oh, yeah)

Where you been? Where you at, ho? Hey (where you been?)

Where you at? Where you been, ho? Hey (mmm, yeah)

I don't care where you been, ho (been)

Where you been, Cletus?

Yeah, who? (What?) Clevis?

Who the fuck is Cletus?

It's from, hm

Cletus? Girl

Nutty Professor

We have to wrap, 5, 6, 7, 8

Yeah

¿De qué álbum es MONOPOLY?

Ariana y Victoria

Este sencillo corresponde al lanzamiento del álbum Thank U, Next, el cual salió al mercado en 2019 y recibió gran acogida por parte de sus fanáticos, pues debutó entre los primeros lugares del Billboard Hot 200.

Todo ello ha sido parte del antes y después de Ariana, reflejado en sus presentaciones, vídeos y por supuesto en la calidad de letras al momento de componer un tema.

¿Cómo se conocieron Ariana y Victoria Monet?

Portada de MONOPOLY

Ariana y Victoria Monét han sido grandes amigas desde hace varios años y han tenido colaboraciones musicales en varios temas de la intérprete juvenil.

Incluso Victoria aparece en el vídeo de Thank U, Next, donde también aparecen otras grandes amistades de Ariana como Elizabeth Guilles y Jonathan Bennett.

MONOPOY de Ariana Grande en colaboración con Victoria Monet suma al día de hoy más de 51 millones de reproducciones en Youtube y al menos 20 millones de streaming en Spotify.

