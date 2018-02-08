"Les va a valer pi%&o": Sergio Mayer Mori explota contra haters
Sergio Mayer Mori celebró su cumpleaños número 20 realizando un viaje con amigos por Europa, pero luego de observar diversos mensajes en su contra por no compartir tiempo con su hija Mila, el joven decidió poner un alto y envió un fuerte mensaje a sus detractores.
This last 2 years have been really crazy for me. There has been too many ups but at the same time too many downs. Today is the day to go forward with my life and straighten up the path that I'm taking. Making more conscious decisions with who I am now and who I want to become tomorrow. Surrounding myself with the correct people, and the correct environment with only one purpose; becoming the best version of ME posible. I've been lost for a while, but I've come to understand that the most important reason to live is to live for a reason, and that reason has always been with me and I didn't want to see it that way, but today I can see. Today is the best day to change the things I don't like about myself without loosing myself, because that has happen to me several times and I am tired of letting it consume my time, my life, and hurting the people that I love the most. And at the same time embracing the things I do like about myself only to expand my mind and soul to new and healthy consciousness every day. I've never lacked love, but I've always lacked self love and self respect. RIGHT NOW is the best time to start LOVING MYSELF. So that is what I'll do. I can't keep on loosing people that I love just because I didn't want to be better. I will be better. I AM BETTER. To finish, I want to thank my family (my Mother and Father specially) for being with me through thick and thin always no matter what. I Love You Guys Too much for words to express. And right now, in this present stage of my life, there is a very special person in my heart and mind. Helping me every day with this inside work to become this "better version" of me and I don't know if I would have ever realized all of this with out her. I love you RCB. Thank you for everything you have given me in this very short time. Thank you all. Ps: you are crazy if you read the whole thing, I would have never done that, but thank you. And have a beautiful life.
A través de sus historias de Instagram, el hijo de Bárbara Mori y Sergio Mayer aseguró que la relación con su primogénita no es como se ha declarado en algunos medios, y por lo mismo no dará cabida a mensajes malintencionados con respecto a ese tema.
“Gente; gracias a muchos por sus comentarios, de verdad lindos. Pero gente; de verdad tienen que dejar de comentar estupideces. Normalmente no hago esto pero hoy es un buen día y es especial. Voy a aclarar esto por única ocasión; yo amo a mi hija más que nada en este mundo. Ustedes no saben si la veo o no, si la trato o no. Toda la información que reciben es de revistas y pendejadas de farándula en la cual NUNCA dicen las cosas como son. Apreciaría de todo corazón que se enfocaran en sus propios demonios y me dejaran trabajar a mí con los míos. (Aunque sé que a los que va dirigido este mensaje les va a valer pito pero vale la pena intentar). Tengan una linda noche”, declaró el cantante.
Sin embargo, horas antes de este mal momento, el también modelo no perdió la oportunidad de escribir un reflexivo mensaje donde analizó su vida personal.
“Estos últimos dos años han sido realmente una locura para mí. Han sido muchas subidas, pero al mismo tiempo muchas bajadas. Hoy es el día de seguir adelante con mi vida y enderezar el camino que estoy tomando. Tomando decisiones más conscientes con quien soy ahora y en quién me quiero convertir mañana. Rodeándome de las personas y el entono correcto con un sólo propósito: convertirme en la mejor versión de MI posible. (…) Nunca me ha faltado amor, pero siempre me ha faltado amor propio y respeto por mí mismo. AHORA es el mejor momento para comenzar a AMARME. Entonces, eso es lo que haré. No puedo seguir perdiendo gente que amo sólo porque no quería ser mejor. Seré mejor. Soy MEJOR...”.
Sin olvidar a su familia, el joven hizo una mención especial para sus famosos padres, a quienes agradeció su apoyo incondicional, y finalmente declaró estar enamorado de RCB, quien por las iniciales se dice que se trata de su novia, Raquel Chaves.
“Ayudándome todos los días con este trabajo interno para convertirme en esta ‘mejor versión’ de mí y no sé si alguna vez me habría dado cuenta de todo esto sin ella. Te amo RCB. Gracias por todo lo que me has dado en este muy corto tiempo”, finalizó el escrito que está acompañado de una foto donde Sergio se muestra sonriente y cubriéndose del frío.
