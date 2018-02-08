"Les va a valer pi%&o": Sergio Mayer Mori explota contra haters

Sergio Mayer Mori celebró su cumpleaños número 20 realizando un viaje con amigos por Europa, pero luego de observar diversos mensajes en su contra por no compartir tiempo con su hija Mila, el joven decidió poner un alto y envió un fuerte mensaje a sus detractores.

A través de sus historias de Instagram, el hijo de Bárbara Mori y Sergio Mayer aseguró que la relación con su primogénita no es como se ha declarado en algunos medios, y por lo mismo no dará cabida a mensajes malintencionados con respecto a ese tema.

“Gente; gracias a muchos por sus comentarios, de verdad lindos. Pero gente; de verdad tienen que dejar de comentar estupideces. Normalmente no hago esto pero hoy es un buen día y es especial. Voy a aclarar esto por única ocasión; yo amo a mi hija más que nada en este mundo. Ustedes no saben si la veo o no, si la trato o no. Toda la información que reciben es de revistas y pendejadas de farándula en la cual NUNCA dicen las cosas como son. Apreciaría de todo corazón que se enfocaran en sus propios demonios y me dejaran trabajar a mí con los míos. (Aunque sé que a los que va dirigido este mensaje les va a valer pito pero vale la pena intentar). Tengan una linda noche”, declaró el cantante.

Sin embargo, horas antes de este mal momento, el también modelo no perdió la oportunidad de escribir un reflexivo mensaje donde analizó su vida personal.

“Estos últimos dos años han sido realmente una locura para mí. Han sido muchas subidas, pero al mismo tiempo muchas bajadas. Hoy es el día de seguir adelante con mi vida y enderezar el camino que estoy tomando. Tomando decisiones más conscientes con quien soy ahora y en quién me quiero convertir mañana. Rodeándome de las personas y el entono correcto con un sólo propósito: convertirme en la mejor versión de MI posible. (…) Nunca me ha faltado amor, pero siempre me ha faltado amor propio y respeto por mí mismo. AHORA es el mejor momento para comenzar a AMARME. Entonces, eso es lo que haré. No puedo seguir perdiendo gente que amo sólo porque no quería ser mejor. Seré mejor. Soy MEJOR...”.

Sin olvidar a su familia, el joven hizo una mención especial para sus famosos padres, a quienes agradeció su apoyo incondicional, y finalmente declaró estar enamorado de RCB, quien por las iniciales se dice que se trata de su novia, Raquel Chaves.

